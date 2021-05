Developer Supersonic Bizet Aerion Stops Operations

Aerion Corp. ceased operations today, citing a lack of funding available for its plans to bring a family of supersonic aircraft to market. In a statement, the company said it had built a $ 11.2 billion backlog for the first of that family, the Mach 1.2 AS2 business jet, but “in the current financial environment, the planned and much-needed new shutdown has proven extremely challenging. “Capital requirements to finalize the transition of AS2 to production. Given these conditions, Aerion Corporation is now taking the right steps in view of this ongoing financial environment.” The move comes less than six months after the Aerion exploded at a central complex at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Florida, $ 300 million, two million square feet. It also follows a series of announcements detailing confirmed supplier relationships for AS2, ranging from Honeywell to Collins Aerospace and Spirit AeroSystems. These came in addition to engine manufacturer GE Aviation. The supersonic developer has also listed large orders and letters of intent from companies, including Flexjet and NetJets. “Flexjet commissioned its AS2s from Aerion Supersonic in 2015 and the company has been a supporter of the program ever since,” said Kenn Ricci, director at Flexjet Parent Directional Aviation. “We were particularly impressed with the latest design changes and innovations created by [Aerion chairman, president, and CEO] Tom Vice and his current team. While we are disappointed to hear from the company that they are ceasing to operate, we understand the huge investment required by such programs to realize them and the inherent risks involved. “ Aerion planned to freeze the AS2 model later this year and start production in 2023, with the first flight back in the middle of the decade. Meanwhile, on Mars it spurred plans for the largest, nearly hypersonic AS3 spacecraft, as well as collaborations with NASA on those technologies. Aerion did not elaborate on its future beyond the statement. “Aerion Corporation has assembled a world-class team of employees and partners and we are very proud of our collective efforts to realize a shared vision of revolutionizing the global movement with a sustainable supersonic flight,” the statement added. “Since the formation of our company, our team has created groundbreaking new innovations plus the best technologies and intellectual property.”

