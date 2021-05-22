International Foreign Policy Weekly News Quiz





May 21, 2021, at 15:40 Do you have what it takes to ace this week the global news quiz? Let’s find out. 1. South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, becoming the second world leader to meet the new president since taking office. Who was the first? (A) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

(B) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

(C) Chinese President Xi Jinping

(D) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 2. As the ceasefire gains strength in Israel and Gaza, Biden has not yet appointed an ambassador to Israel. Who served as ambassador under former US President Donald Trump? (A) James Cunningham

(B) Jonathan Shrier

(C) David Friedman

(D) Daniel Shapiro 3. The eight northern circular nations of the Arctic Council met this week. Which country is not considered circulating which is, with territory within the Arctic Circle? (A) Denmark

(B) Canada

(C) Japan

(D) Iceland 4. On the sidelines of the summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart. Who is Russia’s long-serving foreign minister? (A) Dmitry Medvedev

(B) Sergey Lavrov

(C) Igor Ivanov

(D) Vassily Nebenzia 5. The World Health Organization project COVID-19 Global Access Vaccines (COVAX) is facing a shortage of doses. How big is the deficit, according to a Monday announcement? (A) 50 million

(B) 140 million

(C) 10 million

(D) 300 million 6. At a press conference this week, the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the dire situation in Ethiopia, where the conflict is taking place in his native region. Which Ethiopian state is suffering from ongoing fighting and a corresponding humanitarian crisis? (A) Sidama

(B) Gambela

(C) Oromia

(D) Tigray 7. According to an announcement by the International Energy Agency made this week, what percentage of new fossil fuel extraction projects should be stopped to meet global warming prevention objectives? (A) 25 percent

(B) 50 percent

(C) 75 percent

(D) 100 percent 8. Security forces violent crackdown on protests in Colombia has sparked widespread international condemnation. Which of the following is not a consequence that the Colombian government has faced as a result? (A) He was removed as a co-host of the 2021 Copa Amrica football tournament.

(B) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a statement condemning the violence.

(C) The United States suspended military aid to Colombia, about half of the more than $ 400 million in aid it sends to the country each year.

(D) The Organization of American States tried to send human rights monitors to the country. 9. Naomi Mataafa is set to become Samoa’s first female prime minister after the Supreme Court ruled in her favor in an electoral dispute over the April 9 election. Which of the following countries was the first to have a female leader? (A) Germany

(B) Canada

(C) India

(D) Pakistani 10. This week, BuzzFeed News reporters were able to dig into Bidens Venmo’s account, raising major security concerns for the White House. How long did it take BuzzFeed News to uncover the profile of the presidents? (A) 10 minutes

(B) 30 minutes

(C) One hour

(D) Five hours Answers: 1. (A) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

2. (C) David Friedman

3. (C) Japan

4. (B) Sergey Lavrov

5. (B) 140 million

6. (D) Tigray

7. (D) 100 percent

8. (C) The United States suspended military aid to Colombia, about half of the more than $ 400 million in aid it sends to the country each year.

9. (C) India

10. (A) 10 minutes 0-5: there is a big world out there! Take on global trends by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policyThe main daily newsletter. 6-9: Excellent work! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign policyOne-stop regional newsletters: Short Africa, Short China, Short Latin America and South Asia. 10: Perfection! You are a professional who needs detailed knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our newspaper on national security and defense.

