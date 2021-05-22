



Tuskegee Airmen Inc. has commissioned two trainers with a Piper Pilot 100i engine as it prepares to launch the RedTail Flight Academy in September to help provide flight training opportunities for minority youth. In honor of the original Tuskegee Airmen, the academy will offer an aviation scholarship program that covers the full cost of flight training. Plans require starting training with six students and growing to 30 per year by 2026. Based at New York Stewart International Airport, the academy will provide a Part 141 curriculum spanning 10 months and resulting in a pilot pilot license multi-engine with an instrument rating license for candidates between the ages of 18 and 21 years. “Our vision is to create a flight training academy that uses aviation as a development tool focusing on STEM, leadership development and the legacy of Tuskegee Airmen,” said Glendon Fraser, director of the RedTail Youth Flight Program Lee A. Archer Jr. . “The addition of two Piper Pilot 100i aircraft is a historic moment as we work to achieve our vision and fulfill our goal of providing 30 commercial pilots a year, at zero cost to deserving candidates. Moreover, providing a modern airplane with an engine equipped with a glass cockpit offers our students a competitive advantage to fly in the contemporary world. “ Helping launch the program, an anonymous benefactor donated a Sikorsky, believed to be an S-76, which was later sold with the help of Guardian Jet brokerage services. Transaction proceeds will fund scholarships and the purchase of two initial training aircraft. “The Piper Pilot 100i is the ideal starting trainer for this program as it offers the reliability and rudeness of PA-28, the advanced Garmin avionics, [and] the acquisition and operating costs that will enable RedTail Flight Academy to achieve their scholarship goals, ”added Ron Gunnarson, Piper Aircraft VP of Sales, Marketing and Customer Support. “We look forward to continuing to support RedTail Flight Academy and their mission as they advance their training program and the development of qualified commercial pilots for the aviation industry.”

