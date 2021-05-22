China could have shut down Australia’s 5G network without banning Huawei





Long before their diplomatic relations broke down, Beijing could have shut down Canberra’s 5G network and brought the nation to its knees if Huawei were not stopped, a senior spy revealed. The Australian Directorate of Signals spent more than eight months trying to find a way to make the Chinese company’s telecommunications equipment reasonably safe but ultimately told the Turnbull government that the risk could not be contained satisfactory, as reported by the Sunday Morning Herald. According to the Sunday Morning Herald, “Australia was the first country to ban Huawei from its 5G system in 2018, a decision that has been widely pursued. The government of Chinese President Xi Jinping continues to demand that Canberra veto it. It is number two. “In a list of 14 requests issued by the Chinese embassy in Canberra in November as a precondition for improving relations. Number one on the list requires China’s foreign investment to be unlimited.” An old Australian spy said the main danger was not Chinese espionage, but that Beijing could order Huawei to disconnect the Australian 5G network. “Here’s the thing most commenters confuse with 5G, including some of our American friends,” the spy told the correspondent for the new Red Zone book, published in Saturday’s Good Weekend magazine. “It has nothing to do with wiretapping. We have that problem with 4G, we had it with 3G,” the Sunday Morning Herald reported. The official said the real problem was that Beijing could order Huawei or the other major Chinese telecom maker, ZTE, to “cut things off, and that would ruin the country – its elements, or the whole country. That’s why you have to worry. “The sewage pump stops working. Clean water does not come to you. You can imagine the social consequences of this. Either the public transport network does not work. Or the self-driving electric cars do not work. And that has implications for society, implications for the economy. “. For these reasons, he said, the 5G network would be “No. 1 on our critical infrastructure list” that needs protection once it is fully operational. Huawei has always insisted that if so ordered by the Chinese authorities, it will never comply. The prime minister who made the 2018 decision, Malcolm Turnbull, did not trust the company: “One thing you know – if the Chinese Communist Party calls on Huawei to act against Australia’s interests, it should do so,” he said in an interview. for the book. “Huawei says, ‘Oh no, we would refuse.’ This is hilarious. They would have no choice but to respect it.” Beijing passed a 2017 law requiring all companies, both private and publicly owned, to cooperate with the Chinese government on any national security issues. But before stopping Huawei, Turnbull tried to find a way to make it acceptable: “I went here and there with Mike Burgess [then head of the ASD and now ASIO’s director-general of security], by suppressing it to find an effective means of mitigating the risk. “I would prefer to have all the vendors available in Australia, but not at the expense of security.” Burgess assembled a cracked team of the best ASD hackers, a Red Team tasked to act like Beijing. They were told to use Huawei against Australia. The vulnerabilities they exposed formed the basis for the safeguards that ASD devised, as reported by the Sunday Morning Herald. Burgess and his staff brought the complete list of more than 300 measures to turn Turnbull into A3 sheets. They included that Australia would have to have full and single access to source code, full access to hardware schemes and that updates should only be made in Australia. But even then, advised ASD, the risk of closure could not be completely mitigated. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views, and substantive commentary on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More compliance with our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos