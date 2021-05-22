Tampa International Airport takes on a new low-cost carrier, Breeze Airways

Connect with us

A new low-cost company is flying next week and its first point of origin will be Tampa International Airport.

Breeze Airways on Friday announced it would launch flights between 16 cities next week, including Tampa. The first carrier flight, from Tampa to Charleston, SC, starts on May 27th.

In my memory, there has never been a brand new airline to make their first flight from Tampa, said airport CEO Joe Lopano. This is a very exciting moment for our city.

In total, Tampa International Airport will provide service to 10 cities, most of them via non-stop routes: Charleston, SC; Louisville, Ky; Oklahoma City; and Tulsa, Okla .; Norfolk, Va .; Bentonville and Fayetteville, Ark .; Akron and Canton, Ohio; Richmond, Va .; Columbus, Ohio; and Huntsville, Ala.

Tampa is one of four cities that will be an early focus for Breeze, along with Charleston, New Orleans and Norfolk. Lopano said Breeze is likely to add more uninterrupted flights to and from Tampa as its network expands.

We know where the people who originate in Tampa go, he said. We know which markets are the most popular. They have really done a good job here in the first stage of choosing markets that have a lot of travelers but are not forbidden (roads). They will offer not only lower prices but also a more convenient service that saves you time.

The breeze will start with an initial fleet of 13 aircraft capable of transporting between 108 and 118 passengers. They have commissioned 60 new aircraft that will start arriving in October and will arrive continuously as the airline expands over the next five years.

Based in Utah, Breeze Airways was co-founded by David Neeleman, who founded JetBlue and WestJet, among other carriers.

The launch time of the announcement of a brand new airline, followed by its first flight days later was atypical, Lopano said. But he and Neeleman had been talking about Breeze for several years. When Neeleman launched JetBlue, Lopano was on board the first flight. And when Lopano learned that Neeleman was launching another low-cost carrier, he wanted Tampa to become part of it.

We took them by helicopter for a tour of the city and beaches and all the different things we had happened, Lopano said. This gave him a good understanding of what for our regions. And then we started feeding the data, in terms of the size of the markets they were interested in and the number of people moving into our area.

Low-cost carriers like Breeze and Spirit Airlines are a growing market for the airport, Lopano said, as customers seek more opportunities to travel at low prices. To attract them, Breeze is offering a limited number of flights up to $ 39 through May 31 through flladi.com.

If you can provide customers with a more direct flight with friendly staff and nice, clean and comfortable cabins, you will get customers, he said. Here at Tampa, we have many competing options between all airlines. They all offer something a little different. This is just one more service and pricing opportunity for our customers.

