Taiwan holds hope for country at World Health Assembly meeting | Coronavirus pandemic news

Taipei, Taiwan Taiwan and its supporters have campaigned hard to see him return as an observer to the World Health Assembly, the governing body of the World Health Organization, which is expected to meet on May 24.

The successful treatment of Taiwanese for COVID-19 for more than a year and a half has brought renewed attention to the absence of Taiwanese from the WHA, which it has not followed since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016.

U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly called for Taiwan to return as an observer in years past, but this time the G7 has pushed its support behind Taiwan as a coordinated social media campaign this year under the hashtag #LetTaiwanHelp expanded to include European lawmakers. , Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

In late April, 16 members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance in China (IPAC) released a video campaign urging the WHA to invite Taiwan, which coincides with an increase in tweets from U.S. lawmakers and the U.S. State Department.

In the past, efforts outside Congress focused on sending letters to the WHO or the Executive Branch or to capitals abroad to seek support for Taiwan’s involvement. This year, however, there was a much more public and thus broader approach, said Jessica Drun, a non-resident collaborator at the US-based 2049 Project Institute.

This brought parliamentarians from all over the world and beyond party lines. It was also able to grow organically on the social media platform, generating statements from other leaders as well as public figures and activists, she said.

Taiwan has begun mass testing in areas identified as hotspots this month rare COVID-19 outbreak on the island

Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang has said the government will continue to hope for an invitation until the last minute, as it uses the hashtag #LetTaiwanHelp to support support and the new hashtag #TaiwanIsHelping for promote its donations of oxygen reservoirs and other medical equipment to severely hit countries like India.

Yeh Ching-chuan, who attended the WHA in 2009 as an observer when he was health minister, says that at the time Taiwan was able to bring in approximately 15 experts to attend scientific sessions and present on topics including programs. successful national insurance on the islands.

WHA is only two days and then there are scientific meetings, but it is meaningful, participation. For those countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, they are still interested in some areas and have contacted our experts even after they return.

Medical experts would probably like to hear from a Taiwanese delegation about how it has been treated and largely restrained, COVID-19.

As of this month, the island had less than 1,200 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, though infection rates in Taipei and New Taipei City are now rising following a group-linked outbreak that began with a group of China Airlines pilots in early May. .

Formally known as the Republic of China, Taiwan originally represented China in the WHO and WHA but was expelled from the organizations in 1972, a year after Beijing was formally admitted to the United Nations.

Taiwan was invited to participate in an observer from 2009 to 2016 during its relatively friendly presidency with China, Ma Ying-jeou, but this offer was canceled after Tsai took office.

Since its election, Beijing, which claims the self-governing island is the only one, has pushed to restrict Taiwan’s international presence and participation to non-political organizations such as the WHO and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The number of countries with which Taiwan has maintained official diplomatic relations has also declined since Tsai became president with only 15 states currently recognizing Taipei over Beijing.

However, growing fears about China’s influence in Europe have also brought Taiwan new allies to impossible places including Lithuania, the Czech Republic and the European Parliament.

Taiwan has not been able to participate in the WHA since 2016 under pressure from China. Lobbying is hard lobbying to attend these years sessions [File: Christopher Black/World Health Organization via AFP]

Ahead of the WHA, the Czech Senate passed a resolution calling for Taiwan to participate in all WHO meetings, mechanisms and activities, while lawmakers Lithuania and the Czech Republic remain in IPAC, along with representatives from 10 other European countries.

A few years ago, Taiwan was not seen as a major player in either the Asian Asia strategy or in the countries [individual] strategies. That has changed markedly due to developments in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, the coronavirus pandemic and the US administration focusing on the island, said Ivana Karskov, a China researcher and project coordinator at the Association for International Affairs in Prague.

In terms of practical implications, it may not change the isolation of the islands in international organizations and forums, but it clearly signals that the countries are ready to engage with Taiwan.