50 bottles of Covishield disappear from Area Hospital, ordered investigation

Amid an acute shortage of Covid-19 vaccine in Telangana, 50 bottles of Covishield have been found to be missing from Ranga Reddy’s Kondapur Area Hospital.

Swarajya Lakshmi, director of the medical health officer, said they discovered the bottles were missing on Thursday and have since searched for the same, the news agency reported.

Further, a police complaint was registered and an investigation was ordered into the lost bottles,

The vaccination machine was stopped for the last week in the state due to lack of vaccine.

According to data provided by the union health ministry, Telangana has so far administered only the first dose of the vaccine to 652 people in the 18-44 age group.

Global tender

The state government has invited global tenders for the procurement of 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as supplies dwindle.

The goods to be supplied must be in accordance with guidelines issued by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), said the Telangana State Medical Services Corporation and Infrastructure Development (TSMSIDC).

TSMSIDC requires at least 15 lakh (1.5 million) to 20 lakh (2 million) doses of the vaccine to be supplied each month, he said.

Cases in Telanagana

As many as 3,464 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Friday, bringing the figure to over 5.47 lakh, while 25 victims raised the number to 3,085.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the largest number of cases with 534, followed by Rangareddy (243) and Medchal Malkajgiri (219), a health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Prime Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal on Friday, where Covid-19 patients are being treated.

The state is currently under blockade until May 30th.

