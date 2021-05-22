International
50 bottles of Covishield disappear from Area Hospital, ordered investigation
Amid an acute shortage of Covid-19 vaccine in Telangana, 50 bottles of Covishield have been found to be missing from Ranga Reddy’s Kondapur Area Hospital.
Swarajya Lakshmi, director of the medical health officer, said they discovered the bottles were missing on Thursday and have since searched for the same, the news agency reported. YEARS.
Further, a police complaint was registered and an investigation was ordered into the lost bottles,
The vaccination machine was stopped for the last week in the state due to lack of vaccine.
According to data provided by the union health ministry, Telangana has so far administered only the first dose of the vaccine to 652 people in the 18-44 age group.
Global tender
The state government has invited global tenders for the procurement of 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as supplies dwindle.
The goods to be supplied must be in accordance with guidelines issued by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), said the Telangana State Medical Services Corporation and Infrastructure Development (TSMSIDC).
TSMSIDC requires at least 15 lakh (1.5 million) to 20 lakh (2 million) doses of the vaccine to be supplied each month, he said.
Cases in Telanagana
As many as 3,464 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Friday, bringing the figure to over 5.47 lakh, while 25 victims raised the number to 3,085.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the largest number of cases with 534, followed by Rangareddy (243) and Medchal Malkajgiri (219), a health department bulletin said.
Meanwhile, Telangana Prime Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal on Friday, where Covid-19 patients are being treated.
The state is currently under blockade until May 30th.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]