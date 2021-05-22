State to lift social distance requirements in June

I am Winston Gieseke, philanthropist and editor of special sections for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, bringing you today’s Golden State titles on this glorious Friday.

Do you have a friend who wants California news to be sent to their inbox for free? Let them know they can be registered through this link.

California to lift social distancing requirements in June

California Director of Health, Dr. Mark Ghaly said on Friday that the state will no longer require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15th.

Ghaly said dramatically low virus cases and increased vaccinations mean safe for the state to lift almost all restrictions next month.

The state will also recommend that outdoor event organizers with more than 10,000 people require attendees to provide verification of whether they have been vaccinated or tested negative for the coronavirus. Those who cannot provide verification should be encouraged to wear masks, Ghaly said.

The state will require vaccine verification or negative test results for closed events with more than 5,000 in attendance, but Ghaly said this can be done with self-certification with details coming from health officials on how the process will work. .

State officials do not anticipate that they will create or require a vaccination passport or other official verification, he said.

Orange County Registry reports that California theme parks can also return to full capacity on June 15. According to the report, fully vaccinated guests will need to present a vaccination card (a photo of the card or a version of the mobile app is allowed). Unvaccinated participants should show results from a COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of the start of the event.

Weekly unemployment claims rose in California last week

Initial unemployment claims in California rose last week compared to the previous week, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday

The new claims, which are considered representative of the layoffs, rose to 70,965 in the week ending May 15, from 69,927 weeks ago, the labor department said.

At the same time last year, there were 244,431 new claims in California.

U.S. unemployment claims, meanwhile, continued their steady decline last week, dropping to 444,000, the lowest level during the pandemic. At the beginning of April last year, the number of new applications peaked at more than 6 million and ranged between 700,000-900,000 for most of last year.

Since February, claims have dropped steadily as the rate of vaccinations has increased and consumers received incentive controls and additional unemployment benefits.

Who is shooting pellets at cars on Highway 91?

The California Highway Patrol is said to have been thwarted by a series of shootings on Highway 91 near Green River Road in Corona. In recent weeks, more than a dozen cars have had their windows burned.

One such driver, Taryn Campbell, was enduring stopping and stopping traffic on that section of the highway May 11 when he heard a loud bang. Its rear window had been destroyed by a ball. CHP investigators believe it is the same ammunition that was fired in the direction of other cars.

The Los Angeles Times reports that while the shootings are not unprecedented on state roads, this particular threat has escalated to the point that the CHP is conducting an extensive investigation.

We believe it is coming from a moving vehicle, Assistant Chief Donald Goodbrand said on Thursday. At this point, we are still determining whether this is an individual or multiple individuals. We have morning and afternoon shots.

Goodbrand advises passengers whose windows are shot to be pulled over the shoulder or off the highway as soon as it is safe to do so and call 911 so officers can investigate the scene. Drivers with visual cameras who frequent that part of the highway have also been asked to review their footage to see if they provide any information on the identities of the shooters or shooters.

No serious injuries have been reported so far.

6-year-old boy dies after being shot in anger incident on SoCal street

On another Southern California highway, a 6-year-old boy sitting in the back seat of his mother’s car was shot dead Friday by another motorist, said the authorities.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. on the north side of Route 55 in Orange City, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

“It was an isolated incident in road rage between the mother and another driver from a white sedan,” California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera told KTLA-TV. “I’m not sure if there were any passengers in that white sedan, but apparently there was a shot from that sedan in the silver car and unfortunately the child who was sitting in the right rear seat was hit,” he said.

The boy, whose name was not immediately disclosed, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The CHP asked for help from any driver who was on that part of the highway between 7:55 and 8:15, especially if their vehicles have cameras.

Transgender leaders call Caitlyn Jenner ‘the figure we do not want’

Los Angeles-based transgender organizer Bamby Salcedo was unhappy after watching California Gov. candidate Caitlyn Jenners interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

During the interview, Jenner, 71, an Olympic gold medalist, defended her opposition to transgender girls competing in girls’ school sports and talked about a friend with a private jet hanger next to her who is irritated with California homeless problem and who plans to leave. State.

Selling completely detached, Salcedo, president of the TransLatin @ Coalition, an advocacy group, told of America’s most famous trans woman. It all has to do with it. It is not about issues, not people.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that lawyers and other transgender politicians say Jenners’ views separate him from much of the trans community. From her wavering praises of former President Donald Trump to her opinion on youth sports, they say Jenner is either incompetent or unwilling to feel bad about the battles of those who are not in her rich and comfortable shoes. famous.

Unfortunately, because of her background and reputation, she has become the leading figure we do not want, said Christine Hallquist, a transgender woman who ran for governor of Vermont in 2018. She has really done nothing to raise the voice of those who do not speak for themselves.

In a recent interview with CNN, Jenner described himself as a fiscal, socially liberal, and Republican-type conservative.

That’s all, people! Spend a safe and informed weekend. We will get back to your post Monday with the latest headlines.

In California is a summary of news from all USA Today network newsrooms. Also contributed by: Los Angeles Times, The Orange County Register, San Francisco Chronicle.

As editor of philanthropy and special sections at The Desert Sun, Winston Gieseke writes for nonprofits, fundraisers and people returning to the Coachella Valley. Reach it at [email protected].