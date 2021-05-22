Latin American COVID-19 death toll exceeds 1 million amid spread – National

The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded 1 million people on Friday, according to a Reuters list, with the worsening pandemic in the part of the world with the highest death rate per capita.

From the dusty highlands of Bolivia to the Brazilian metropolis of So Paulo, the pandemic has flooded unfunded healthcare systems as it quickly spread across nations where many people survive by word of mouth and have been unable to get stuck.

In Peru, one of the worst-hit nations in the region, COVID-19 patients have died in the crowded hospital corridors of the capital Lima. Deep in the Amazon jungles of Brazil, many residents of the city of Manaus have died at home without oxygen to fill their damaged lungs after supplies ran out there this year.

With cases falling in Europe, Asia and North America and flat in Africa, South America is the only region where new infections are growing rapidly over a per capita, according to Our World in Data. Although India is currently battling through one of the world’s worst pandemic outbreaks.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: These young Canadians left Brazil for Halifax ahead of COVID-19 and they have a warning for others

On average in May, 31 percent of COVID-19 deaths worldwide were in Latin America and the Caribbean – home to just 8.4 percent of the global population.

Doctors and epidemiologists say the coronavirus pandemic surprised unprepared governments last year and its impact has been exacerbated by leaders who downplayed its gravity and failed to ensure timely supplies of vaccines.

The top eight countries that recorded the most COVID-19 deaths per capita over the past week were all in Latin America.

















0:52

Brazil’s health regulator rejects Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine for “serious” defect





Brazil’s health regulator rejects Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine for “serious” defect April 27, 2021



“Instead of preparing for the pandemic, we minimized the disease, saying that tropical heat would inactivate the virus,” said Dr. Francisco Moreno Sanchez, head of the COVID-19 program at one of Mexico’s leading hospitals and a critic of government vaccination plan

Trends What you can do and when you are under the new Ontario COVID-19 reopening plan

The percentage of Canadians who have the first COVID-19 vaccine exceeds the US

The story goes down the ad

“Unfortunately, we are among the most affected regions, where the treatment of the pandemic has been more misguided, and we are now suffering the consequences,” the epidemiologist told Reuters.

BRAZIL HIT HIT

With the continuing increase in the number of dead, gravediggers in some places have been forced to expand cemeteries with new graves one after another. In a break from the region’s predominantly Catholic traditional culture, the dead are often buried with little or no relatives there to say goodbye.

Most of the deaths – more than 446,000 – have occurred in Brazil, which became an epicenter of the coronavirus this year with the second deadliest outbreak outside the United States, though it looks likely to be overtaken soon by India.

Read more: Brazil’s largest city begins exhuming old graves to make room for the dead COVID-19

Brazil recorded 2,215 new deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Friday, pushing the total of Latin America to over 1 million victims of COVID-19.

The government of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a vaccine skeptic and opponent of blockages, is being investigated by a parliamentary committee for failing to plan a national movement against COVID-19 and failing to purchase vaccines on time.

Brazil remains the third most affected country in the world in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases, after only India and the United States. It has the highest death toll in the region, followed by Mexico and Colombia, which together account for about 74 percent of all deaths in Latin America.

The story goes down the ad

The daily death toll in South America had slowed in May to 3,872, from an average of 4,558 people in April, according to a Reuters analysis. But cases are on the rise again and deaths are a residual indicator, usually rising weeks after an increase in new infections.

















1:42

The president of Brazil minimizes the pandemic as the death toll rises





The President of Brazil minimizes the pandemic as the death toll rises by April 10, 2021



Vaccinations in South America lag behind in most parts of the world. In South America, only 15 percent of people have taken at least one dose compared to 28 percent in Europe and 34 percent in North America. Only Asia and Africa are lower by 5 percent and 1 percent, respectively, according to our Data World as of May 19th.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has criticized “visible gaps” in access to COVID-19 vaccines in Latin America, compared to the United States, which has had the lion’s share of the 400 million doses administered so far in the United States.

The story goes down the ad

“Only three percent of Latin Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We urgently need more vaccines, “PAHO director Carissa Etienne told reporters this week.

Vaccine supplies have been slow to reach most countries and inoculation programs have been disorganized in some.

“Vaccination lacks strategic planning,” said pediatric surgeon Kurt Paulsen, who runs a vaccination site in Bolivia. “In the beginning they brought a lot of different vaccines without information to show people what they were being injected with.”

(Report by Sebastian Rocandio in Rio de Janeiro, Lisa Shumaker in Chicago and Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Written by Anthony Boadle; Edited by Bill Berkrot)