Pakistan’s response to Israeli aggression clear, Fawad says

ISLAMABAD – Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan played a key role in efforts to end Israeli atrocities against innocent and unarmed Palestinian people who had dared bombardment and incessant bombardment by forces. of invasion for more than two weeks.

Interacting with foreign media here on the occasion of Palestine Solidarity Day observed across the country at the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that Pakistan maintained a firm stance, gathered the support of friendly countries and represented the true feelings of the Ummah. Muslim on the situation of Palestinians in the special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in an effective way.

He said the efforts yielded the required results after a ceasefire was reached between Hamas and Israel, calling it a ‘success’ of sincere efforts by Pakistan and its friendly countries to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians.

He said Pakistan’s response to Israeli aggression was “clear”, as it immediately went to the international community urging them to play a constructive role in stopping the killings of innocent Palestinians.

Sharing some government efforts to defuse tensions, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had met with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah (Saudi Arabia) and had made telephone contacts with the King of Saudi Arabia, and the Palestinian and Turkish presidents. .

In addition, he said, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Palestine, Turkey, Afghanistan, China, the United States and Sudan and discussed the situation in Palestine.

Fawad said FM Qureshi attended the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Emergency Meeting and presented the issue for Palestine, issuing a strong statement condemning Israeli atrocities against Palestine.

The information minister said that the National Assembly of Pakistan adopted a resolution against the actions of Israel, supporting the cause of Palestine and the struggle of its people.

He said Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians and the sacrilege of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest sites in the world, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, was highly reprehensible.

Fawad regrets the indiscriminate and excessive use of force by Israeli occupation forces that resulted in the martyrdom of innocent Palestinians, including women and children in Gaza and the West Bank. “Such attacks are against all humanitarian norms, human rights and international law.”

“We strongly condemn the abolition of systematic and brutal rights, the exclusion and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people,” he added.

“We reject the continuing practice of expanding settlements through forced expulsions (of Palestinians) by the apartheid regime, which are in violation of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 . “

The Minister recalled the relevant resolutions submitted by Pakistan to the United Nations regarding the Occupied Palestinian Territories, in particular the main UN Resolution 271, which was adopted after the burning incident of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in 1969.

He reiterated Pakistan’s full support for the Palestinian cause and reaffirmed its unwavering political, diplomatic and moral support for the courageous and steadfast Palestinian people.

He also called for solidarity among the Muslim Ummah to support efforts to resolve the Palestinian dispute in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions.

He said Pakistan wanted the withdrawal of Israel from all occupied Arab territories, including Jerusalem, the return of inalienable rights of the Palestinian people such as their right to self-determination, the right to return to Palestine and the creation of an independent Palestinian , applicable and close state, with borders before 1967 and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital.

Answering a question, the information minister said that the foundation of Pakistan’s policy regarding Palestine was laid by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and now Prime Minister Imran Khan was its custodian.

He said relevant departments of Pakistan were in contact with the Palestinian Embassy to expand COVID-related medical assistance in Palestine.

Responding to another question regarding Foreign Minister Qureshi’s remarks, he said “Suggesting that deep pockets influence the media cannot be called anti-Semitic.”

To another question, Fawad said some influential and wealthy lobbyists had no interest in resolving the Palestine and Kashmir issues and were creating obstacles in their early resolution.

The minister said Pakistan never took dictation from any country in its domestic and international affairs, as it always made decisions independently, keeping the national interest supreme.

Answering a question, he said that Pakistan wanted peace with India and was ready to talk and start trade with it, but India would have to return to the August 5, 2019 position as “we can not move forward by ignored the situation in Jammu & Kashmiri Illegally Occupied Indian.

Pak-China relations beyond the political, economic dimensions: Fawad

Also, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Pakistan and China are not only diplomatically closed, but their relations are beyond the political and economic dimensions.

In a statement on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Pak-China relations on Friday, he said that our relations with China started from defense cooperation in 1950 which turned into strategic relations in 1966 and economic relations in 1972.

The Minister said that the pride of this relationship is based on love and mutual respect, rooted in the people.

He said the people of Pakistan understand that China stood by us in every difficult hour, similarly, Pakistan also helped China in every challenge. He said the excellent CPEC plan is the foundation of each other’s economic stability that would improve a changing game for the region.