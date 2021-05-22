Inzamam-Ul-Haq praises Rahul Dravid who could be India’s coach for Sri Lanka





Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq is excited to hope Rahul Dravid takes over the leadership of the team when India travels to Sri Lanka to play the ODI and T20I series in July. With head coach Ravi Shastri scheduled to be in England overseeing procedures for the Indian Test team, Dravid, who is currently serving as NCA chief is the potential candidate to travel with the team as its coach. Inzamam, who has been grateful for Dravid and his role in the development of Indian cricket, thinks the former India fighter taking the lead can only say good things for the team that will travel to Sri Lanka. Dravid has previously served as the coach of the India A and Under-19 teams and gave great results with the Under-19 team that won the 2018 World Cup. With Dravid at the helm, Inzamam expects an amazing and interesting experience for the Indian team. READ | ‘When we lost the World Cup semi-final, he was really hurt’: Chahal of how the youngster in India ‘has matured’ “I had mentioned Rahul Dravid earlier also how he started producing players from the Under-19 group who have continued to play for the Indian team regularly. And even now I am hearing that the team which will be Sri Lanka, Rahul “Dravid can be her coach, he can take care of her. I think this is an amazing, interesting idea,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel “The Match Winner”. In the video, Inzamam highlighted how India has worked hard to improve their internal structure, due to which they have reached a stage where they have ‘at least 50 players ready’ to play for the national team. India will be the first team to introduce two separate teams close to the same time in two different countries, which shows the exemplary strength of the bench it has. And if they are able to pull this off, the former Pakistani striker thinks he will set a benchmark for the match of other nations playing cricket. “India is making a difference in world cricket and I believe which nation strengthens its base, improves its First Class structure, that country will be able to do what India is doing now by presenting two different teams “If India are able to attract him successfully, he will set a benchmark for the rest of the teams,” said Inzamam.

