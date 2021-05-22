International
Waikato DHB decided to reveal more details about the crippling cyber attack
Waikato DHB IT center is the target of a major cyber security attack. Video / Waikato DHB
“We do not pay ransom” – this is the message from Waikato County Health Board chief executive Dr. Kevin Snee as the organization prepares for ongoing issues before regaining control of its computer systems.
Snee said there was no clear timeline before he was able to regain control of computer networks hit by a sophisticated cyber attack.
He said DHB was managing to reach 80 per cent of elective operations but urged people coming to services across the region to call ahead before appearing for appointments.
However, he said callers had to wait longer than usual waiting times with blocked phone lines.
“Certainly is certainly more serious than I first realized. Now we understand that well.”
“It ‘s hard to be sure when we’ll have things back and work.”
Snee was speaking at a news conference Saturday afternoon updating the public after days of uncertainty following the cyber-attack he had previously called the biggest in New Zealand history.
The update comes four days after the entire DHB information technology system – including phones and computers – crashed in a cyber security attack.
The Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kiti and Taumarunui hospitals were all captured as a result.
Snee said yesterday experts working to fix the problem had allowed it to be more complicated than previously thought.
“Here we are dealing with an unwritten territory.”
He said patients were being transferred to peripheral areas which were providing support for DHB.
Snee said all public agencies in New Zealand needed good systems to protect themselves from such attacks.
“We need to learn lessons from this.”
DHB is working with its information services team and experts across government and private providers.
Understood It is understandable that the utility adjustment will take at least the next week.
Of the 111 elective surgeries scheduled at Waikato Hospital on Thursday, a total of 88 were able to proceed as planned, DHB said.
Snee said DHB IT staff had been working all the time, with pressures spreading throughout the system. “I am extremely proud of the way our people are working to respond to the many challenges.”
There was constant planning to “catch” once again he had control over his systems, he said. DHB would become a good case study for other organizations on how to deal with attacks of this type with lessons to be learned.
Snee would not answer questions about whether DHB was part of the Cortex capabilities unleashed by Prime Minister John Key and the Government Communications Security Bureau in 2014.
The Cortex system, according to the GCSB, was to counter “cyber threats to organizations of national importance”.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]