Waikato DHB decided to reveal more details about the crippling cyber attack

22 May, 2021 01:29 AM 3 minutes to read

Waikato DHB IT center is the target of a major cyber security attack. Video / Waikato DHB

“We do not pay ransom” – this is the message from Waikato County Health Board chief executive Dr. Kevin Snee as the organization prepares for ongoing issues before regaining control of its computer systems.

Snee said there was no clear timeline before he was able to regain control of computer networks hit by a sophisticated cyber attack.

He said DHB was managing to reach 80 per cent of elective operations but urged people coming to services across the region to call ahead before appearing for appointments.

However, he said callers had to wait longer than usual waiting times with blocked phone lines.

“Certainly is certainly more serious than I first realized. Now we understand that well.”

“It ‘s hard to be sure when we’ll have things back and work.”

Snee was speaking at a news conference Saturday afternoon updating the public after days of uncertainty following the cyber-attack he had previously called the biggest in New Zealand history.

The update comes four days after the entire DHB information technology system – including phones and computers – crashed in a cyber security attack.

The Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kiti and Taumarunui hospitals were all captured as a result.

Snee said yesterday experts working to fix the problem had allowed it to be more complicated than previously thought.

“Here we are dealing with an unwritten territory.”

He said patients were being transferred to peripheral areas which were providing support for DHB.

Snee said all public agencies in New Zealand needed good systems to protect themselves from such attacks.

“We need to learn lessons from this.”

Waikato DHB CEO Dr. Kevin Snee. Photo / Duncan Brown

DHB is working with its information services team and experts across government and private providers.

Understood It is understandable that the utility adjustment will take at least the next week.

Of the 111 elective surgeries scheduled at Waikato Hospital on Thursday, a total of 88 were able to proceed as planned, DHB said.

Snee said DHB IT staff had been working all the time, with pressures spreading throughout the system. “I am extremely proud of the way our people are working to respond to the many challenges.”

There was constant planning to “catch” once again he had control over his systems, he said. DHB would become a good case study for other organizations on how to deal with attacks of this type with lessons to be learned.

Snee would not answer questions about whether DHB was part of the Cortex capabilities unleashed by Prime Minister John Key and the Government Communications Security Bureau in 2014.

The Cortex system, according to the GCSB, was to counter “cyber threats to organizations of national importance”.