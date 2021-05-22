Proposal for the involvement of families in the treatment of mentally ill relatives

Mental Health Minister Mary Butler will propose new legislation next month to allow family members to be included in the care of a relative receiving psychiatric treatment.

Ms. Butler said she hopes to bring draft legislation to the Government to give families and lawyers a greater role in treating a person’s mental health, but only with their consent.

Andrew McGinley, Deirdre Morley’s husband who was acquitted of the folly of killing her three children, criticized the 2001 Mental Health Act after the ruling.

He said the law does not go so far as to ensure that family support structures for the patient are fully engaged and included by the mental health professionals treating our loved ones.

The jury heard that Ms. Morley did not disclose the extent of her mental illness to her closest relatives and that she managed her medication and treatment.

Mr McGinley said if there had been a more comprehensive and collaborative approach between medical professionals and the family in her care, his children would be alive today.

Mrs. Morley strangled her children Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) at their Co Dublin family home on January 24, 2020, before trying unsuccessfully to take her own life.

Refusing to comment specifically on the case, Ms. Butler said it was important for family members to be involved as much as possible in a persons mental health treatment, but that patient consent was needed to include a family member or lawyer.

I appreciate the importance of involving family members as much as possible in the care and treatment of persons, with the consent of the individual, she said.

She added that she supported efforts to increase family member involvement through legislation and policy, and through ensuring mental health.

Shocking events

Taoiseach Michel Martin said last night that the State will explore ways to allow advocacy and family involvement in the treatment of psychiatric illness.

It was a shocking, shocking event that hit the nation hard. “I think we should do everything we can to respond to this in an intelligent and sensitive way to try and prevent such very, very sad events from happening again in the future,” he said.

Ms. Butler said that when it came to patient consent to include family, mental health treatment was not otherwise directed to any other medical specialty, but noted that Medical Council guidelines allowed physicians to disclose information about a person if they are a danger to others.

Predicting risk is not always easy, she said.

The new legislation is expected to cover a recommendation of a 2015 panel of experts set up to review the 2001 Act that should provide proactive encouragement to the patient at all times to include a family member, caregiver or lawyer in their plan. of care or treatment with consent

Ms. Butler said the Department of Health was considering the role of advocacy and the role of family members in mental health services in line with the recommendations of expert groups.

She expects to bring draft legislation to the Government before the summer break, updating the Mental Health Act fully, and to introduce the Draft Law in Oireachtas this fall.