The third concern of the Covid-19 wave: 4L + malnourished children in Karnataka | Mysuru News





MYSURU: More than 11% of states, nearly 4.5 lakh children are malnourished and underweight, presenting a worrying situation ahead of the frightening third wave Covid-19 which is expected to affect young children the most.

Public health experts warn that weak immunity in overweight and moderate underweight children would make them particularly vulnerable to infection, complicating treatment and cure as well.

The latest report of the departments of women and children development shows that 7,451 children in the age group 1-5 are underweight while 4,36,516 are on average underweight. The report was prepared in March 2021 after weighing 39,18,495 children in anganwadis.

The number of underweight children has been declining over the years, according to department data. It has dropped from 0.3% in 2019-20-20 to 0.19% in the last count.

Covid has hit the nutritional intake of children: Experts

The National Family Health Survey 2019-20 had reported that 8.4% of children in Karnataka are severely injured and 32.9% are underweight. Despite the declining number, malnutrition in 11% of children is a concern, given the increasing number of Covid infections among younger age groups.

Children who are malnourished will have low immunity. There should be an action plan to protect them from Covid-19 and any related complications, said Giridhara R Babu, a member of the states’ technical advisory committee for Covid. There are reports that Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome has been reported among children infected with Covid. We need to gather data and take appropriate action. We need to strengthen our health infrastructure in this regard.

Health experts said the data did not capture the scenario that unfolded during the two blockages on the two waves of Covid-19, which has seen gaps in child nutrition levels due to school interruptions and midday cooked meals. The data show that Ballari has the heaviest children underweight while the number is lower in Dakshina Kannada.

Our surveys in various pavilions found that after the Covid-19 explosion, people bought fewer cereals for family consumption. Undoubtedly it has influenced the nutritional intake of children. A large population moved from one place to another. These data are unrealistic, said Akhila Vasan, a member of the Karnataka Janarogya Movement.

Our data confirm that the number of children suffering from malnutrition has decreased over the years. It is the result of our continuous efforts, said Dr. KN Anuradha, director, department of women and child welfare. The deputy director of the department in Mysuru, K Padma, said over the past year, eggs, milk powder, cereals and other items are supplied directly to the threshold of underweight children.







