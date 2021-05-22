Govt, the opposition joins hands in the PA to condemn Israeli terrorism in Gaza – Gazeta

KARACHI: Lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly on Friday strongly condemned state terrorism committed by Israel in Gaza and demanded an immediate end to the genocide of unarmed Palestinians.

Through a joint unanimously adopted resolution, they also urged the federal government to raise the issue globally.

The resolution, presented by Prime Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and adopted unanimously, also called on the provincial government to immediately address the issue with the federal government to convey to the International Committee of the Nations that the people of Pakistan stayed with their brothers in Palestine during their most difficult time with all possible support.

Later, the resolution was read jointly by Rabia Azfar Nizami of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Mangla Sharma of the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement and the Great Democratic Alliance Nusrat Sehar Abbasi.

The House is told that Palestine will not be liberated by begging the European Union and the UN, but by jihad

The resolution said: This house expresses deep concern about the current escalation of hostilities against Palestinians started during the holy month of Ramadan by attacking worshipers at Masjid Al Aqsa. He also condemns this unprovoked attack on innocent Palestinians, the latest in continuing perpetual terrorism by the fascist State of Israel.

Lawmakers considered Israel’s continued blockade of Gaza tantamount to the creation of the largest modern-day concentration camp, and denounced in unequivocal terms the atrocities being perpetrated on the Palestinian people by Israel.

The Assembly also mourned the loss of innocent Palestinian lives at the hands of Israeli aggression and prayed for those injured.

The lawmakers reiterated their support for the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people to exercise their right and unequivocally denounced the atrocities being perpetrated against the Palestinian people by Israel.

Murad called Israel a terrorist state

Concluding the debate on the resolution, the prime minister condemned Israel for committing state terrorism in Palestine targeting unarmed people including children and women. Israel is a terrorist state, he said.

He said the latest riots began in April when Israel cut off Al Aqsa speakers to stop the call to prayer.

The prime minister said Israeli forces attacked Al Aqsa when Palestinians protested the removal of mosque speakers.

He said the Ummah was desperately lacking leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, King Faisal and Benazir Bhutto to raise an effective voice for Muslims. They were killed under a plot, he said.

Mr Shah appeared critical of the Pakistani government ‘s efforts on the issue.

He also criticized Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for appeasing the PTI’s internal divisions instead of using all diplomatic channels to stop atrocities in Palestine.

You need to raise this issue effectively and take a strong stance, the whole nation would support you, CM added.

Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal’s Syed Abdul Rasheed said Israel was carrying out a massacre in Palestine with the full support of the United States.

He said Pakistan would have to play a key role in this difficult situation. We’ve made rockets with a range of over 2,000 miles, but should we go for a dwarf in this? he asked.

He also criticized the UN for its double standards and said a Christian state was established in South Sudan within months, but UN resolutions on Kashmir and Palestine could not see the light of day for long.

The leader of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s parliamentary party, Mufti Mohammad Qasim Fakhri, said Palestine would not be liberated by begging the European Union and the UN but by jihad.

He urged the government and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to declare jihad.

He said TLP workers and leaders were ready to fight against Israel.

PTI welcomes the efforts of the Prime Ministers

PTI parliamentary party leader Bilal Ahmed hailed the federal government for taking proactive measures to stop the loss of human lives in Palestine.

The same party’s furious Shamim Naqvi said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was being praised for his strong stance on the Palestinian issue, himself praised Prime Minister Imran Khans’ efforts to resolve the dispute.

MQM-Ps Mangla Sharma said she supported the people of Palestine as it was a matter of humanity. Injustice committed against any religion or community should be punished, she added.

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi of GDA demanded that practical steps should be taken for the people of Palestine in addition to the adoption of resolutions.

Al Aqsa is a holy place for Muslims as it is our first Qibla, she said.

PPPs Syeda Shehla Raza, Sharmila Farooqui, Syed Zulfikar Shah, Saeed Ghani and Jam Shabbir Ali, PTI Rabia Azfar Nizami, Jamaluddin Siddiqui, Omar Omari, Sarwat Fatima of TLP and Kanwar Naveed Jameel of MQM-P also spoke.

Introduced the law on the protection of journalists

Separately, Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah introduced the Sindh Law of Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners, 2021.

The bill was referred to the Standing Committee on Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights to scrutinize it and submit its report at home within three days.

Later, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani postponed the session to Monday.

Published in Agim, 22 May 2021