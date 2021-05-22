Guarantors are liable if firms fail to pay: Supreme Court

Incentives, managing directors and mayors, who stand as personal guarantors of corporate loans, can also be prosecuted against corporate law court if their firms are unable to repay debts, the Supreme Court ruled Friday after it ruled legal and valid for November 15, 2019, the notice issued by the Union government under the Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

It has been ascertained that the contested notice was issued within the competence given by the Parliament and during its valid exercise. Therefore, the exercise of power in issuing the contested notice is not ultra vires; the notice is valid, a bank of judges L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat was held.

Affirming the mandate of the governments, the jeweler rejected a bunch of 75 petitions, including those filed by industrialists Anil Ambani, Venugopal Dhoot and Kapil Wadhawan who had personally guaranteed corporate debt and challenged the validity of the 2019 notice seeking to made them personally liable for outstanding debts in the bankruptcy settlement plan.

Friday’s ruling means that according to the government announcement that activated the IBC provision against guarantors of companies going through bankruptcy proceedings, if the debt owed to such a company is not repaid under the settlement plan, the personal guarantor may be liable to file for bankruptcy by creditors.

Reacting to the decision, Faisal Sherwani, Partner, law firm L&L Partners, said: it’s time for promoters who give personal guarantees to easily wake up and smell the coffee. From a legal point of view, it is now clear that the mere adoption of a resolution plan regarding a corporate debtor does not mean that the personal guarantor is also out of the question. Above all, the facility required to be achieved by the change was permissible and aimed at maintaining the financial health of the banking sector.

SC, however, held the 2019 government notice issued under the IBC was lawful and valid.

However, lawyer Soumya Dharwa, who represented one of the plaintiffs in the case, concluded that the trial could result in a further concentration of powers with lending banks paving the way for their credit recovery in addition to the SARFAESI Act, debt and other civil remedies already available. This, the lawyer said, will also open the first gates to multiple litigation between corporate lenders and borrowers and their personal guarantors.

While petitions claimed that the Center did not have the power to selectively provide IBC provisions to corporate debtors’ personal guarantors, the Supreme Court underlined that there is no obligation in the Code that should, at the same time, become applicable to all individuals (including personal guarantors), or not at all.

The intimate connection between such individuals and the corporate entities to which they were guaranteed, as well as the ability to perform two separate processes in different forums, with its uncertain accompanying results, led to the carving of personal guarantors as a separate species. of individuals, for whom the judicial authority was ordinary with the corporate debtor, to whom the guarantee had stood, the jeweler said.

Citing various relevant IBC provisions, the jeweler noted that there was sufficient legislative guidance for the central government to distinguish and classify personal guarantors separately from other individuals and to provide the National Company Law Court (NCLT) as a forum. common to financial institutions and other lenders to seek recovery of their debts.

The NCLT would be able to consider the whole picture, as it were, of the nature of the assets available, either during the corporate debtor bankruptcy process, or even later; this would facilitate the Committee of Creditors (SC) in drafting realistic plans, taking into account the possibility of fulfilling part of the obligations of creditors by personal guarantors, stressed the bench, finding justification in merging proceedings against personal guarantors with that of debtors of corporations.

He refuted another claim by the claimants that since an approved settlement plan in respect of a corporate debtor succeeded in eliminating all outstanding claims against that debtor, the personal guarantor liability should also go away.

Referring to some court precedents as well as the provisions of the Contract Act, the trial panel ruled that the adoption of a settlement plan did not dismiss the personal guarantors of their obligations under the guarantee contract.

Representation of the Center, Attorney General MA Venugopal and Attorney General Tushar Mehta defended the notice of 15 November 2019, which entered into force on 1 December of that year on the grounds that the aim was to have a unified trial through the same forum (NCLT ) for resolving issues related to corporate settlement processes, as well as bankruptcy and bankruptcy processes related to personal guarantors.

The notification, law enforcement officers claimed, would provide a more settlement process and the total debt service of the corporate debtor could be reduced if the assets of the personal guarantors were also taken into account to mitigate the liabilities of the corporate debtors.

In June 2020, the State Bank of India moved NCLT, Mumbai, to recover more than 1,200 crore by Anil Ambani after he had given a personal guarantee for the loans given to Reliance Communications Ltd and Reliance Infratel Ltd. Shortly afterwards, several promoters and directors challenged the 2019 announcement, prompting the Supreme Court to transfer all cases to itself last year.

In view of the nationwide notification challenges, the Supreme Court, in October 2020, asked the high courts across the country not to pass any orders in such cases. He had also passed an interim injunction, holding bankruptcy and bankruptcy proceedings against personal guarantors, which will be revived after Friday’s ruling.