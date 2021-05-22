Black mushroom cases on the rise, HC asks Center, Punjab, Haryana for preventative steps | News from Chandigarh





HC expressed concern about the rapid increase in black fungus cases in the region. CHANDIGARH: Concerned about the rapid increase in cases of mucormycosis, or black fungus, in the region, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the central government, Punjab and Haryana states and the UT Chandigarh administration to provide information about with preventive steps taken to address the new threat.

It is clear that the states of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh have placed orders for the supply of a drug known as Amphotericin B for the treatment of patients affected by black fungus. According to the Indian government, five other companies have been licensed to manufacture the drug. Currently, 11 pharmaceutical companies are licensed to produce the drug in question. However, the concern of this court is about preventive steps, if any, possible. The state of Punjab, the state of Haryana, UT Chandigarh and the Union of India would assist this court in this matter, HC observed.

The court was informed that the Punjab government had placed an order for 30,000 vials of Amphotericin B, a drug needed to treat black fungus. The state of Haryana has already received 6,000 vials and placed an order for another 8,000 vials.

HC also urged states to address the issue of overcrowding by some laboratories, in addition to those operating as NGOs and for charitable purposes.

The Court was of the opinion that it was not clear whether there was any regulatory mechanism for this purpose.

The division bench consisting of Justice Rajan Gupta and Justice Karamjit Singh passed these orders while hearing a continuing petition on arrangements and facilities available in the region to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

The case is now set for May 25.

When the case was raised for hearing on Friday, senior lawyer Rupinder Khosla, who has helped the court as amicus curiae (court friend), referred to the recent spread of black fungus in the region. According to him, steps should be taken to curb this in the initial stage.

Addressing the court regarding the black fungus, Punjab (AG) attorney general Atul Nanda presented that the state will consult with experts if preventive measures can be taken. He submitted that Amphotericin B was available, of which 30,000 vials had been ordered by the state from a famous drug company. Haryana AG Baldev Raj Mahajan handed over the state in vials.

Khosla also informed the court about the excessive fees from the laboratories. According to him, the test charges related to this particular disease should be reduced by private laboratories as every citizen can not have access to government facilities which are already overloaded. He presented that the proposal to establish a system for teleconsultation did not bear any fruit, leaving the citizens in the mud.

Punjab AG informed the court that the main emphasis of the government at present was to provide assistance to the villages for which health centers had been set up. According to him, the issue of telemedicine was being considered separately. Haryana also informed the court about the steps taken in rural areas to deal with Covid-19. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail







