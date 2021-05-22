Brazilian senator says Bolsonaro never wanted COVID-19 vaccine, preferred herd immunity





BRAZIL (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro never wanted to buy the COVID-19 vaccine and initially bet on herd immunity by defeating the coronavirus, the senator who led the upper house investigation into crisis handling by governments said on Friday. Photo Photo: Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros makes gestures during a meeting of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate the actions and management of the government during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), in the Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil May 19, 2021. REUTERS / Adriano Machado / File Photo In an interview, Senator Renan Calheiros said it was too early to say whether Bolsonaro had committed any crime in his management of the public health crisis and that more investigation was needed. I think everything points in that direction, Calheiros said, regarding Bolsonaro ‘s preference for herd immunity. The president first denied the disease, called it the flu and then argued against social isolation and blockage. He then reduced the use of masks and encouraged crowds to gather, Calheiros said. Why is she? Because of the herd immunity, the natural immunity … you have to encourage the crowds and the spread of the virus, Calheiros added. That’s why he never wanted a vaccine, Calheiros told Bolsonaro, noting that the president was slow in spending the billions of dollars previously given to him by Congress in the pandemic to buy vaccines from abroad. Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a given population attains immunity to a disease, sometimes through widespread infection, thus reducing the chances of spreading from person to person. The office of the presidents did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Calheiros is a veteran lawmaker and Bolsonaro critic. His report is expected to focus on governments’ delays in providing vaccines, including details of negotiations with foreign drug manufacturers and the wrong steps at Amazonas where a new infectious variant was born. Brazil has recorded nearly 16 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 450,000 deaths, the second highest number of deaths in the world after the United States. Bolsonaro has drawn criticism from wrongdoers in Brazil for his efforts to minimize coronavirus risks, avoid masks and push unproven tools. Bolsonaro and his allies had previously demanded that Calheiros be removed from leading the investigation, saying he could not be impartial because his son is governor of the state of Alagoas and the investigation would investigate federal funding of state programs. Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Maria Carolina Marcello; Written by Jamie McGeever; Edited by Will Dunham

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos