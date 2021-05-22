Taiwan blames China for slowing its access to Covid-19 vaccines. The reality is more complicated





The island of 23 million people had recorded close to zero local infections for months, and vaccine demand was so low that only 1% of the population was vaccinated.

But in this pandemic things can change quickly. Today, Taiwan is battling the worst outbreak to date, reporting more than 1,000 new cases over the past week and has a population that wants the vaccine – but can’t do it.

But in theory, there may be a solution for Taiwan on its doorstep: Chinese vaccines.

AND China has shipped tens of millions of doses of its developed vaccines worldwide. But tensions across the Taiwan Strait have gone high since the pandemic, with Beijing blocking Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization, seeking friends of Taipei's falling allies AND increasing military pressure on the self-governing island, which he considers part of his territory. Taipei has completely refused to accept Chinese-made vaccines from Beijing, citing Taiwanese law banning the import of Chinese vaccines for human use. This is a move that Beijing has exploded as equating to "sacrificing the welfare of the people for their own political interests". Taipei does not see it that way and has accused Beijing of blocking its supply, instead of trying to increase it. On Wednesday, Presidential Office spokesman Kolas Yotaka said on Twitter: “Taiwan’s entry into vaccines continues to be slowed by Chinese intervention as they insist we buy those made in China. If you really want to help, do not stand at the door do not block the hall “. Yotaka did not provide details on the Chinese intervention claim. But in February, Island Health Minister Chen Shih-chung detected in a radio interview that Taiwan and BioNTech were about to sign a contract for 5 million doses of vaccines in December, until the deal fell through due to “political pressure”. While BioNTech has one distributed China’s largest deal with Shanghai-based firm Fosun Pharma, Beijing denies having thwarted the Taiwan deal. But as a war of words over vaccines unfolds, the reality is that Taiwan’s vaccine slowdown goes much deeper than geopolitical tensions with China. Limited supplies Taiwan has ordered 20 million doses of vaccine – enough to fully vaccinate 43% of its population. But, so far, only about 700,000 doses have arrived, and all have been made by AstraZeneca. According to the island’s Central Official News Agency (CNA), Taiwan signed an agreement with AstraZeneca last year to purchase 10 million doses of its vaccine. In March, 117,000 doses were finally shipped from a South Korean factory, becoming the first vaccines to arrive on the island. Taiwan also ordered 4.76 million doses through COVAX – the WHO-backed global initiative to ensure equal access to Covid-19 vaccines. First group of 199,200 shots arrived in early April, followed by a second submission 400,000 doses on Wednesday. In February, Taiwan signed a contract for 5 million doses with American vaccine manufacturer Moderna. The Central Island Epidemic Command Center said the shooting is expected to be delivered this month. Last week, Taipei top official in Washington said the shipment is now scheduled to arrive in June, the CNA reported. Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s de-facto ambassador to the US, said that as vaccine demand in Taiwan was initially low, it was focused on helping Taipei’s diplomatic allies secure the vaccines. But now it is working to ensure that Taiwanese orders are delivered on time, according to the CNA. Low interest Taiwanese Government rolled his vaccination program in late March, providing the first shootings for medical staff. The program was later EXTENDED include police officers, care workers, the elderly, and the military. In mid-April, he allowed people outside the government’s priority list to be vaccinated at a cost of $ 600 Taiwan ($ 21) per shot. But interest in getting the vaccine was low, as people had been enjoying a mostly normal life for months, going to bars, restaurants, concerts AND baseball games . There were also concerns about side effects, among reports of blood clots in people who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine. “Over the past 1.5 years, Taiwan has not experienced a major explosion, so many residents do not feel they were in any immediate danger,” said Chen Hsiu-hsi, a professor of epidemiology at Taiwan National University. “That’s why not many people had the incentive to get the Covid-19 vaccine.” But the peak in cases this month has caused alarm, prompting some residents to rush to get vaccinated. Before the last batch from COVAX arrived on Wednesday, Taiwan had used two-thirds of its 300,000-dose vaccine supply. As supplies run out, the Taiwanese government has suspended payers program, reserving all remaining doses for front line workers, according to the CNA. Chen Hsiu-hsi, an epidemiologist, said about 30% of Taiwanese medical workers had now been vaccinated. He hopes the number will reach 50% with 400,000 newly received doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Development of its own vaccines When it comes to developing its Covid-19 vaccine, Taiwan has stalled in the efforts of the US, UK, Germany, China and Russia. Three island coronavirus vaccine candidates entered clinical trials last August, five months later China AND SH.BA began testing their first vaccine candidates in humans. While some health experts have it blamed the Taiwanese government for not giving enough support to the island’s drug companies to develop vaccines, it seems like they are finally making progress. On Tuesday, President Tsai Ing-wen said two vaccine candidates from Taiwan had reached the end of the second phase of clinical trials. According to Tsai, the two vaccines developed by Taiwanese companies, Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation and United Biomedical, are expected to become available by the end of July, if they provide emergency use authorization next month. Chen, an epidemiologist, said he was optimistic about vaccines being developed in Taiwan. “They have reported good results in phase 2 clinical trials and it seems they also respond well to different variants in a laboratory setting.” Until then, Chen said, Taiwan will have to rely on foreign vaccines to deal with the crisis – but not just those from its closest neighbor with the largest supply.

