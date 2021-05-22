Bombay HC halts arrest of Param Bir Singhs at midnight hearing, and adjourns case until Monday





The Bombay High Court has instructed the Maharashtra government to refrain from arresting former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with a case filed against him based on a complaint by an Akola police officer. A holiday bench made up of Justices SJ Kathawalla and SP Tavade has postponed the case to Monday as it urges the state government not to arrest Param Bir Singh. During the last session, the government of Maharashtra submitted that Param A Singh would not be arrested. However, lawyer Darius Khambatta, appearing for the Maharashtra state government, refused to continue with the statement this time. “I am not in a position to make a statement. This is a very serious matter under the SC / ST Act. I am not saying we will arrest him overnight, but I do not want any inconvenience in the investigation,” he said. ai. While the state government has initiated several investigations against Param Bir Singh, an FIR is also registered under the SC / ST Act and various criminal offenses. That FIR is being investigated by the Thana Police. Param Bir Singh, who is currently the Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard, has claimed that the FIR registered against him is political revenge. After that, he made a request to request one stay under investigation. Khambatta argued that after Param Bir Singh received protection, he approached the Supreme Court without revealing it in court here. Attorney Mahesh Jethmalani filed for Singh argued that the petition was not filed at the time of the last hearing. After appearing in the high court, this was the first hearing in the high court. Jethmalani insisted he should be heard if the government’s defense against arrest does not extend. Stoli replied, “Ok. Let ‘s spend the whole night here.” This proved to be a prophecy of sorts. The bench had 61 issues posted before it and started being heard just before 11am. The court could conclude most of the cases only at 10pm and began considering the matter. Jethmalani claimed revenge by the Maharashtra government and claimed it was being done only after Param Bir Singh wrote a letter making accusations against former state interior minister Anil Deshmukh. “Vendta went steam after Singh’s letter. And all this to hide a crime. Singh is a witness in the CBI case (against Anil Deshmukh). The state wants to defraud the CBI investigation ordered by the high court,” Jethmalani said. . The court asked Khambatta relevant questions after hearing Jethmalani but as the time approached five minutes before midnight, Justice Kathawalla said, “Stop now! It will take us five minutes to dictate our order.” The court noted that in the midnight strike, they ceased to be vacation judges. While dictating the order, the court said Singh was protected from arrest until the next hearing date on Monday. While Khambatta heartily thanked the court for a patient hearing until late at night, Justice Kathawalla said this was only because the state was unappreciated of their request. Khambatta tried to explain, but the court refused to hear.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos