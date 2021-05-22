California will remove most of the COVID-19 limits, freeing up businesses





LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – California will lift most of its crowd capacity limits and physical distance requirements in relation to COVID-19 on June 15, continuing to fully reopen its economy as the pandemic decreases and vaccination rates rise, they said. health officials on Friday. Photograph Photograph: People eat at King’s Head Pub as Los Angeles County moves to the less restrictive coronavirus (COVID-19) disease relapse rate in Santa Monica, California, USA, May 6, 2021. REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson The new policy will end California’s complicated, color-coded, system of level restrictions, first established on a county-by-county basis last August. California, the most populous U.S. state with about 40 million people, was the first to place home-staying orders nationwide and mandatory business closures in March 2020 as the pandemic began to spread. Tough restrictions were renewed when California became a major coronavirus area in the U.S. during an increase in cases involving most of the country late last year, straining health care systems until vaccines spread early in 2021 helped slow the explosion. California gradually eased the restrictions again as infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths dropped significantly. Last month Governor Gavin Newsom set the goal of a full trade reopening in mid-June, as long as hospital admissions remained low with enough vaccine available to anyone over the age of 16 who wants one. Public health officials said those goals have been met, allowing all businesses still subject to restrictions to return to normal operations without capacity limits or physical distance requirements, except for mega events. We are following well in fulfilling our goals, the Secretary of State for Health, Dr. Mark Ghaly, at a conference. The latter policy will require vaccine verification or a negative COVID-19 test result for anyone attending closed meetings of more than 5,000 people. Ghaly said the premises operators would have the opportunity to allow attendees to verify their vaccine status through self-verification, saying the state was not seeking or considering vaccine passports for vendors. The same attendance conditions are recommended, but not required, for outdoor assemblies of 10,000 or more people, the Department of Public Health said. Relaxation of many of our public health measures is possible because we have chosen to be vaccinated against COVID-19, to disguise and keep our distance, said the director of agents, Dr. Thomas Aragon, in a statement. California has recorded nearly 3.7 million known cases of COVID-19, with 61,672 deaths, according to state health figures. Even with one of the lowest infection rates from the population in the country, California on Thursday documented 1,627 new cases and 69 deaths. Nearly 36 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with 16.3 million people fully vaccinated, the health department said. Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Brendan OBrien in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos