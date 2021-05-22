The link between biodiversity loss and infectious diseases is real, experts warn







PETALING JAYA: Environmental groups are sounding the alarm about the link between biodiversity loss and the increased risk of infectious diseases like Covid-19. Speaking to FMT in conjunction with International Day for Biological Diversity today, an annual celebration by the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness and awareness of biodiversity issues, Terengganu State President of the Malaysian Nature Association (MNS) Wong Chee Ho said he had no doubt that Covid-19 is a disease which has “jumped from nature to humans”. In its official report on the origin of Covid-19 released in March, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted the potential risk of disease transmission from contact between wildlife and humans, noting that the destruction of natural ecosystems is also destroying barrier protecting humans from viruses transmitted by wildlife. Noting that nearly three-quarters of developing human infectious diseases are viruses that have infected humans after transmitting cross-bred species from wildlife or pets, WHO analysis showed that these shedding activities are driven by factors that include factors large-scale environmental and socio-economic issues such as land use change, deforestation and agricultural expansion – all threaten biodiversity. “When we make the most of nature, it has a way of bringing us back. This is a cycle that many people are not aware of. “We can not just continue to develop and use land or forests for agriculture or urbanization,” Wong said. “There are already quite a few species that are on the verge of extinction. The message here is that we all need to be more aware of the need to preserve nature. ” WWF Malaysia also praised the issue in a statement earlier this week, noting that the loss of nature is resulting in increased vulnerability to pandemics and undermining efforts to tackle the climate crisis in addition to threatening livelihoods. Stating that world leaders are scheduled to make critical decisions later this year on climate and the environment, the group said this represents an “important opportunity” to reverse the loss of biodiversity. In a separate statement, East Asia Greenpeace forest and ocean manager Pan Wenjing stressed that researchers have raised more and more concerns about the risks of infectious diseases due to biodiversity loss. Pan said rich biodiversity protects humans from transmitting mosquito diseases because it dilutes large populations of single species. He cited the example of areas with higher bird diversity indicating lower rates of West Nile virus infections because mosquitoes, as a vector of infection, were less likely to find suitable hosts. “These viruses are naturally isolated from us by ecosystems that provide a buffer zone. “We were evaporating through the green plane,” Pan said. “Global health crises like the Covid-19 pandemic will occur more often if we fail to protect natural ecosystems globally.” CLICK here P FORR TD LATEST MAT DATA P SR SITUATN E COVID-19 NM MALEZI

