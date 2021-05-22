International
Foreign direct investment falls by 32.5 pieces in 10MFY21 – Gazeta
KARACHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by over 32 percent during the 10 months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous financial year.
However, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday showed that inflows during April 2021 increased compared to the same month last fiscal year.
The country has been struggling for the past few years to attract foreign investment, but recent figures suggest that efforts by the respective quarters may not yield positive results.
The country received $ 1.553 billion in FDI during July-April FY21 versus inflows of $ 2.301 billion in the same period last financial year a decrease of $ 748 million, or 32.5 pieces.
Entry in April this year stands at $ 158 million compared to $ 151 million in the same month last year
Private foreign investment, which includes portfolio investment, stood at $ 1.273 billion, down 40 cents from a year earlier.
The outflow of portfolio investments during the 10 months of the current fiscal year was $ 280 million compared to an outflow of $ 182 million over the same period last year.
Exit from the capital market was higher due to the coronavirus pandemic effect as investors lost confidence in the performance of companies operating in the country.
Declining Chinese investment
However, inflows from some countries were significant during the current fiscal year while China’s investment was the highest of all.
Inflows from China over the 10-month period also fell to $ 708 million compared to $ 865.3 million in FDI from Beijing over the same period last year.
However, the import from China is almost 46 pieces of the total FDI that the country received during the period July-April.
The second largest inflow of $ 127.6 million the country received was from Hong Kong. However, FDI from the same country in the same period last financial year was $ 163.5 million.
China has become Pakistan’s largest trading partner while exports from the country have also increased for the past few years.
Inflows from the UK increased during the current fiscal year to $ 118.7 million compared to $ 102.7 million in the same period last fiscal year.
The UK is the largest investor in long-term domestic bonds called Pakistan Investment Bonds.
FDI from the United States also increased slightly.
During the 10-month period, inflows were $ 96 million compared to $ 89.4 million last year.
The UK and US remained important to Pakistan due to increasing shipments. Remittances increased from the UK and US by 68pc and 58pc respectively, during the last 10 months of FY21.
FDI from the UAE increased
FDI from the UAE, which is Pakistan’s second largest trading partner, rose sharply this year to $ 86.6 million. During the same period last year, there was a net outflow of $ 31 million from Pakistan.
FDI from the Netherlands and Switzerland was $ 62.7 million and $ 73.9 million, respectively. Inflows from the Netherlands during the same fiscal year last year were $ 108.5 million.
FDI saw a slight improvement in April as it was higher than the same month last fiscal year. Entry in April 2021 was $ 158 million compared to $ 151 million in the same month last year.
The country’s external account is in much better shape compared to the previous two years and this could increase the confidence of foreign investors.
Published in Agim, 22 May 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]