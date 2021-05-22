Foreign direct investment falls by 32.5 pieces in 10MFY21 – Gazeta

KARACHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by over 32 percent during the 10 months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

However, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday showed that inflows during April 2021 increased compared to the same month last fiscal year.

The country has been struggling for the past few years to attract foreign investment, but recent figures suggest that efforts by the respective quarters may not yield positive results.

The country received $ 1.553 billion in FDI during July-April FY21 versus inflows of $ 2.301 billion in the same period last financial year a decrease of $ 748 million, or 32.5 pieces.

Entry in April this year stands at $ 158 million compared to $ 151 million in the same month last year

Private foreign investment, which includes portfolio investment, stood at $ 1.273 billion, down 40 cents from a year earlier.

The outflow of portfolio investments during the 10 months of the current fiscal year was $ 280 million compared to an outflow of $ 182 million over the same period last year.

Exit from the capital market was higher due to the coronavirus pandemic effect as investors lost confidence in the performance of companies operating in the country.

Declining Chinese investment

However, inflows from some countries were significant during the current fiscal year while China’s investment was the highest of all.

Inflows from China over the 10-month period also fell to $ 708 million compared to $ 865.3 million in FDI from Beijing over the same period last year.

However, the import from China is almost 46 pieces of the total FDI that the country received during the period July-April.

The second largest inflow of $ 127.6 million the country received was from Hong Kong. However, FDI from the same country in the same period last financial year was $ 163.5 million.

China has become Pakistan’s largest trading partner while exports from the country have also increased for the past few years.

Inflows from the UK increased during the current fiscal year to $ 118.7 million compared to $ 102.7 million in the same period last fiscal year.

The UK is the largest investor in long-term domestic bonds called Pakistan Investment Bonds.

FDI from the United States also increased slightly.

During the 10-month period, inflows were $ 96 million compared to $ 89.4 million last year.

The UK and US remained important to Pakistan due to increasing shipments. Remittances increased from the UK and US by 68pc and 58pc respectively, during the last 10 months of FY21.

FDI from the UAE increased

FDI from the UAE, which is Pakistan’s second largest trading partner, rose sharply this year to $ 86.6 million. During the same period last year, there was a net outflow of $ 31 million from Pakistan.

FDI from the Netherlands and Switzerland was $ 62.7 million and $ 73.9 million, respectively. Inflows from the Netherlands during the same fiscal year last year were $ 108.5 million.

FDI saw a slight improvement in April as it was higher than the same month last fiscal year. Entry in April 2021 was $ 158 million compared to $ 151 million in the same month last year.

The country’s external account is in much better shape compared to the previous two years and this could increase the confidence of foreign investors.

Published in Agim, 22 May 2021