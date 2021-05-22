Nepal seeks vaccination from India, seeks global help | India News





Representative image NEW DELHI: Despite its own vaccines in India, the government may have to find a way to save its key neighbors even if it means arranging vaccines for them from abroad.

While asking for help from the international community on Friday, the Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma it was complained that India had not shipped a promised shipment of one million doses and that the second wave in Nepal had resulted from the recent increase in infections in India as both countries had an open border. Oli said a new variant had been discovered and was affecting people of all ages.

The first dose of vaccines will be meaningless because without the second dose in time it will not work, Oli told a Japanese publication, adding that Nepal had sought help from China, the US and others.

Apart from Nepal and Bangladesh, India is the strongest friend in the vicinity Indian Ocean, even the Maldives are in dire need of help. According to sources in Male, even the 12-week extended gap for Covishield the second dose of the vaccine is now being passed to 60,000 people in the archipelago. Similarly, Nepalese officials told TOI on Thursday that there are 1.7 million Nepalese citizens who are waiting to be fully vaccinated after receiving the first dose.

While expressing sympathy for India’s plight, these countries, along with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have demanded that India take Serum Institute of India to fulfill its contractual obligations to them. The MEA was silent on questions about resuming supplies in the neighborhood, but for India’s own absence, it said Thursday that the government is in contact with the US for both procurement and increased vaccine production. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail







