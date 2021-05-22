Dawn Wilkenfeld Appointed 2021 NAFSA Rising Star Lead Young – News Center





May 21, 2021 Posted in: Categorized Dawn Wilkenfeld has been named NAFSA: International Educators Association, Young Star Rising Leader for 2021. Dawn Wilkenfeld, International Student Services Coordinator at Montclair State University, has been nominated for the NAFSA Award: International Association of Stellar Growers 2021. Each year, the award honors a professional who has made an impact in the field of international education during the first five years in their field of work. Wilkenfeld was named by her colleagues in Chapter X NAFSA Region (New York and New Jersey). Wilkenfeld earned a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership with a focus on Higher Education from Montclair State, and has presented at various regional and national conferences, including NACADA (National Association of Academic Counseling) and NODA (Association for Orientation, Transition, and Retention). in Higher Education) She also actively volunteers locally within the international education community, serving as a conference planner for NAFSA Region X. From greeting international students on their first day in orientation to seeing them graduate, being part of this incredible journey is why this is not just a profession, it is a passion, says Wilkenfeld. This award is a testament to the continued support I have from the University, my supervisors and colleagues, the NAFSA community and my family, all of whom I thank. NAFSA is the largest non-profit association dedicated to education and international exchange. Its mission focuses on advancing international higher education and fostering an understanding between people from different backgrounds and perspectives. The NAFSA Rising Star Young Leader Award identifies younger professionals who will influence the future of international education, said Esther Brimmer, CEO and CEO of NAFSA. Through the skills, talent, and leadership she has shown in volunteering roles with NAFSA Region X in New York and New Jersey, Dawn Wilkenfeld has demonstrated a commitment to internationalization and a mindset that has the potential to have a substantial and lasting impact on international education. Our association is eager to encourage Dawn as she continues to grow as an international educator and we believe her contributions have just begun. Montclair State University is home to 21,000 students, hundreds of whom are international. The Office of Global Engagement (OGE) provides affordable tuition and scholarships for its international students, as well as immigration support support for its F-1 and J-1 students. This award is an appreciation of Dawns’s professional contribution to the field of international education, says Cristiana Kunyczka, Assistant Vice President of the Office of Global Engagement. Her commitment to international students in Montclair State is commendable. She has demonstrated that she has not only the skills but the passion to advance our mission of offices to support international students. We are so proud of him to have received this award and look forward to the many contributions he will make. To learn more about Montclair State University programs for international students, visit montclair.edu/global.

