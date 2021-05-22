Cuba: Amnesty International appoints Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara prisoner of conscience from the San Isidro Movement





Amnesty International called Luis Manuel Otero Alcntara, a member of the San Isidro Movement, a group of artists and activists prisoners of conscience today, and urged President Miguel Daz Canel Bermdez and other Cuban authorities to release him immediately and unconditionally. On May 2, 2021 state security officials took Luis Manuel from his home, the headquarters of the San Isidro Movement, where he was on a hunger strike reportedly in protest of his artwork being confiscated from his home. According to information from the NGO Cubalex and state media, he was taken to the emergency department of the General Hospital Universitario Calixto Garca in Havana. Luis Manuel should not spend one more day under state custody. He has been detained only because of his conscious convictions and should be released immediately and unconditionally. It is time for the Cuban authorities to acknowledge that not all independent voices in the country can be silenced. Luis Manuel is not alone: ​​many in the international community support his work as a human rights defender and as an artist fighting for freedom of expression, said Erika Guevara-Rosas, USA director at Amnesty International. Luis Manuel should not spend one more day under state custody. He has been detained only because of his conscious convictions and should be released immediately and unconditionally Erika Guevara-Rosas, USA Director at Amnesty International

As far as Amnesty International can tell, Luis Manuel has been in the hospital under the supervision or control of state security officials, with very limited visits from his immediate family for nearly three weeks. He does not seem to have access to his phone or to the outside world. Pending his release, Luis Manuel Otero should be provided with medical care of his choice, have regular visits from family and friends, not be tortured or otherwise ill-treated, and be given access to lawyers of their choice. Amnesty International has appointed Luis Manuel a prisoner of conscience on two previous occasions when he was detained only for the peaceful exercise of his freedom of expression. He and other members of the San Isidro Movement, as well as allies and journalists, have been placed under constant and intimidating surveillance, which Amnesty Internationals Digital Verification Corps and researchers documented in December 2020. For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Duncan Tucker:[email protected]

