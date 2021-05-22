International
Covid LIVE News Updates: India reports 2,57,299 new COVID-19 cases, 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours
!1 New updateClick here for the latest updates
India reports 2,57,299 new COVID-19 cases, 3,57,630 downloads and 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health
Total cases: 2,62,89,290
Total Downloads: 2,30,70,365
Death toll: 2,95,525
Active cases: 29,23,400
Total vaccination: 19,33,72,819
32,64,84,155 samples tested for COVID-19 through 21 May 2021: ICMR
Of these, 20,66,285 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Medical Research Council.
COVID-19 of Thane district counts up to 887, the death toll by 61
The coronavirus load in the Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 5,07,316 with the addition of 887 cases, an official said on Saturday.
Trump sues over Covid-19 call ‘China virus’
Former US President Donald Trump has been sued by a Sino-US civil rights group for calling Covid-19 “the virus of China”.
Global Covid-19 case load nearly 166 million
- The total global case load of Covid-19 cases has reached 165.8 million, while deaths have risen to more than 3.43 million, according to Johns Hopkins University
- The US continues to be the country with the highest number of cases and deaths in the world at 33,084,897 and 589,223 respectively
The death toll in Argentina Covid reaches 73,000
Brazil is working to contain the Indian Covid variant in the northern state
Brazil’s health minister said on Friday that the government is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the disturbing coronavirus variant first identified in India in the northern state of Maranhao, which has uncovered the country’s first cases.
China reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 on the continent versus 24 the day before
China reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on May 21, up from 24 cases the day before, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.
Volvo, IKEA, BBMP located at the 100-bed Covid Center in Bengaluru
Two major Swedish automakers – Volvo Group and furniture retailer IKEA – have joined hands with Bengaluru civilian body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to set up a 100-bed Covid care center.
The slow spread of vaccines hits LatAm while Covid-19 takes millions of lives
Covid-19 has caused the deaths of more than one million people in Latin America and the Caribbean where the slow spread of vaccines is preventing a way out of the pandemic crisis.
Kejriwal, US envoy discuss cooperation to address Covid
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Daniel B. Smith, the U.S. Charge d’Affaires in India, on Friday held a discussion to work together to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.
Black fungi grow in tight and humid spaces: Dr Suresh Kumar
“Fungi grow in tight, damp spaces to ensure that your premises are regularly cleaned. Avoid eating in the fridge for days, eat fresh fruit, leave sunlight in your home and wash masks every days, “said Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar, LNJP Hospital, Delhi
A 28-year-old man has been arrested by Jogeshwari West, of the Crime Branch 9 unit, for collecting 25 oxygen cylinders and 12 oxygen equipment for black marketing. The search is ongoing for another defendant. Case registered at Oshiwara Police Station.
– Mumbai Police
White mushrooms not as dangerous as black mushrooms: Dr. Suresh Kumar
“White fungus (Aspergillosis) is not as dangerous as black fungus. Treatment for the latter can continue for 1-1.5 months, so early diagnosis is critical. Do not take steroids to treat COVID-19 without consulted your doctor, “said Dr Suresh Kumar, MD LNJP Hospital, Delhi.
The executive director of the Serum Institute claims that the government started vaccinations regardless of possible WHO guidelines
Amid an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the executive director of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India Suresh Jadhav claims that the government started inoculating people from many age groups regardless of vaccine stock and WHO guidelines. of.
Canada extends passenger flights ban from India and Pakistan for 30 days
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]rt.exbulletin.com