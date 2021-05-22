Bhopal: Journalist who warned of carbide gas leak loses battle for Covid-19 | Bhopal News





BHOPAL: Veteran journalist Rajkumar Keswani died Friday night due to complications related to the coronavirus. He was in a hospital for more than a month. Keswani survives on wife and son.

He is best known as the journalist who had warned the city about the possibility of poison gas leaking from the then Union Carbide factory, Bhopal in the 1980s, when no one understood the danger. Keswani wrote a series of articles in a week – Rapat – that he himself edited and printed in the early 1980s of gas leaks and safety issues at the Carbide plant and a catastrophe waiting to happen. He was awarded the prestigious BD Goenka Prize for history after the gas tragedy in Bhopal.

He was also among the CBI witnesses in the criminal case of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

CM, others condole the death of veteran journalists

His friend and veteran journalist, ND Sharma, while recalling his 40-year association with Keswani, said his death has left a permanent void in Bhopal’s journalistic and literary circles. “You could have loved him or hated him, but ignoring his presence was not possible,” he said.

A man of diverse interest, Keshwani also edited the literary magazine “Pahal” with the Indian laureate, Gyan Ranjan. He worked with NDTV and edited the Indore edition of a prominent local daily, for which he still wrote columns for movies and music. Sharma said he was currently writing a novel “Baje Wali Gulli” and something about Bulle Shah when he fell ill and had to be admitted to hospital.

Leading political leaders of the BJP and Congress, including Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Prime Minister Digvijaya Singh, former Minister PC Sharma, senior journalists, cultural and literary figures have expressed deep grief over Keshwani’s death as they recall their contribution. his extraordinary in the fields of journalism and other forms of writing.







