The heavy task of exhuming the bodies continues at the crime scene in El Salvador

Forensic workers uncovered the remains of numerous victims from a horrific crime scene in El Salvador, digging more bodies Friday from a pit at the home of a former police officer suspected of killing and burying potentially dozens of women. Authorities have confirmed that eight bodies have been removed so far from the home of former officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio, a convicted rapist whom prosecutors formally charged with killing two women and two men earlier this month. Sexual violence is the main theory for murders, according to prosecutors. Neither Osorio nor his lawyer could be found immediately for comment. Authorities are also pointing to the possibility of a wider conspiracy as 10 others have been charged with the murder of nine women in apparently related murders, along with four other murders of victims whose bodies appeared in the same small house. , which lies next to a farm sugar cane. The house was surrounded by heavily armed soldiers and police on Friday as dozens of relatives of the missing people gathered nearby, many wondering if they might be able to identify the victims. The final body number from the Osorio property, located in the town of Chalchuapa, about 48 miles (78 km) northwest of the capital, San Salvador, remains unclear. “We can see even more,” prosecutor Max Muoz told a news conference Friday, referring to the pit where the eight bodies were found, but without providing further details. Fears of the death toll could skyrocket earlier this week when a forensic detective told reporters that two dozen bodies had been exhumed at the crime scene and that about 40 could eventually be found. Read more Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado said on Friday the detective would be sanctioned for providing unreliable information. Meanwhile, Osorio is being held in the maximum security prison, where he is also considered a witness who can shed light on other crimes. Mauricio Arriaza, El Salvador’s national police chief, said Osorio was ousted 15 years ago after being found guilty of raping a woman and illegally having sex with a minor, crimes he was eventually convicted of. five years after bars. Officials have also said they are analyzing evidence that could point to other possible crimes committed by Osorio, including robbery. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

