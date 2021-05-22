Taiwan says China is spreading false news during COVID spike | Mighty 790 KFGO





TAIPEI (Reuters) A Taiwanese official accused China on Saturday of spreading false news about the COVID-19 situation on the island, saying that was why the government was advertising and denying cases of false information circulating on the internet. After months of keeping the pandemic under control, Taiwan is dealing with a rise in household infections and the entire island is under an increased state of alert with people being asked to stay home and many places closed. Taiwan has repeatedly warned that China, which claims the democratically governed island is its own, is trying to use cognitive warfare to test and undermine trust in government and its response to the pandemic. Speaking to reporters, Deputy Interior Minister Chen Tsung-yen said they had clearly felt the danger represented by Chinese propaganda and misinformation against Taiwan. The reason why we are continuing to explain to everyone the content of false information is to draw attention to it. We must seize this immediately and not allow the cognitive warfare to affect Taiwanese society, he added. Chen listed examples of what he said was fake news circulating on the internet, including that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was infected and was being covered up. I want to tell everyone that this is fake news, he said. Tsai came out negative this week after it was confirmed that a worker at her residence was infected. A security official watching Chinese activity in Taiwan told Reuters this week that the Taipei government believed Beijing was involved in a cognitive war to create chaos and undermine public confidence in how the pandemic is being handled. Taiwan’s Chinas Affairs Office, in a statement to Reuters on Thursday, said the Taiwanese allegations were imaginary and that the government was trying to divert attention from the real problems. Taiwan should stop playing political games and take practical measures to control the pandemic as soon as possible, he added. Taiwan says this weekend is critical to breaking the broadcast chain and has encouraged people to stay home. The health ministry unveiled its social media dog mascot, an iniba shiba named Zongchai, to suggest songs so that only people could sing at home for fun, like Taiwanese rocker Wu Bais hitting Lonely Tree, Lonely Bird. On weekends, do not go out unless absolutely necessary, the ministry said, pointing to Zongchai wearing glasses in front of a microphone. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Stephen Coates)

