International
Once an adult chooses his or her partner, no one can object: Punjab and Haryana HC
The Supreme Court of Punjab and Haryana, while defending a couple in a direct relationship, has said that no one can hinder the peaceful existence of a couple “after an individual, who is a major, has chosen his partner / saj “.
The prayer for the protection of life and liberty by a couple came before Justice Jaishree Thakur.
The plaintiffs, a woman, 22 years and 4 months old and a man (19 years and 6 months old), through their lawyer, Lawyer Manpreet Kaur had claimed that the woman’s parents wanted her to marry a person of their choice and threatened her with terrible consequences in case he did not do it. So the woman left her paternal home and called the other seeker (husband) whom she had known over the past year. The plaintiffs decided to live together until the time when they can solemnize a marriage, to the applicant (husband) who turns 21 years old. It was also said that the relationship would never be accepted by the woman’s family members as the two belong to different castes. This was given as a reason to approach the High Court as it received no response from the SP, Karnal, who was presented with a defense representation.
Haryana State Counsel, when notified by HC, stated that the couple seeking protection are not married and according to their statements are in a direct relationship. It was also alleged that the coordinates benches have recently dismissed similar issues, seeking protection from persons in direct contact.
The Justice Department Thakur after hearing the case citing various judgments on the protection granted to fugitive couples by the High Courts said that various High Courts have also allowed protection for fugitive couples who are not married.
Justice Thakur said that the concept of a direct relationship may not be acceptable to everyone, but it cannot be said that such a relationship is illegal or that living together without the sanctity of marriage is a violation. Even under the Law on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence, 2005, a woman who is in a domestic relationship is provided with protection, maintenance, etc. It is interesting to note that the word woman was not used under the said Act. Thus, living partners and children of living couples living have been given due protection by Parliament.
Stressing the honor killings prevalent in northern parts of India, especially in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Justice Thakur added, Honor killings are a result of people marrying without the consent of their families, and sometimes for marriage outside their caste or religion. Once an individual, who is a major, has chosen his / her partner, it does not belong to any other person, be it a family member, to object and cause an obstacle to their peaceful existence. Forshtë for the state at the moment, to ensure their protection and their personal freedom. It would be a breach of justice to deny protection to persons who have decided to stay together without the sanctity of marriage, and such persons have to face dire consequences at the hands of persons from whom protection is sought. If such a course is approved and the defense denied, the courts will also fail in their duty to provide their citizens with a right to life and liberty provided for in Article 21 of the Constitution and to uphold the Rule of Law. of the Law.
Justice Thakur further added with the order that If the applicants here have not committed any offense, this court sees no reason why their request for protection cannot be accepted. Therefore, respecting the judgments received by the Coordination Benches, which have denied protection to couples who are in a direct relationship, this court is not able to adopt the same view.
Stoli directed PS Karnal, to establish representation of the requesting couple and give them protection if any threat to their life and freedom is perceived.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]