Once an adult chooses his or her partner, no one can object: Punjab and Haryana HC

The Supreme Court of Punjab and Haryana, while defending a couple in a direct relationship, has said that no one can hinder the peaceful existence of a couple “after an individual, who is a major, has chosen his partner / saj “.

The prayer for the protection of life and liberty by a couple came before Justice Jaishree Thakur.

The plaintiffs, a woman, 22 years and 4 months old and a man (19 years and 6 months old), through their lawyer, Lawyer Manpreet Kaur had claimed that the woman’s parents wanted her to marry a person of their choice and threatened her with terrible consequences in case he did not do it. So the woman left her paternal home and called the other seeker (husband) whom she had known over the past year. The plaintiffs decided to live together until the time when they can solemnize a marriage, to the applicant (husband) who turns 21 years old. It was also said that the relationship would never be accepted by the woman’s family members as the two belong to different castes. This was given as a reason to approach the High Court as it received no response from the SP, Karnal, who was presented with a defense representation.

Haryana State Counsel, when notified by HC, stated that the couple seeking protection are not married and according to their statements are in a direct relationship. It was also alleged that the coordinates benches have recently dismissed similar issues, seeking protection from persons in direct contact.

The Justice Department Thakur after hearing the case citing various judgments on the protection granted to fugitive couples by the High Courts said that various High Courts have also allowed protection for fugitive couples who are not married.

Justice Thakur said that the concept of a direct relationship may not be acceptable to everyone, but it cannot be said that such a relationship is illegal or that living together without the sanctity of marriage is a violation. Even under the Law on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence, 2005, a woman who is in a domestic relationship is provided with protection, maintenance, etc. It is interesting to note that the word woman was not used under the said Act. Thus, living partners and children of living couples living have been given due protection by Parliament.

Stressing the honor killings prevalent in northern parts of India, especially in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Justice Thakur added, Honor killings are a result of people marrying without the consent of their families, and sometimes for marriage outside their caste or religion. Once an individual, who is a major, has chosen his / her partner, it does not belong to any other person, be it a family member, to object and cause an obstacle to their peaceful existence. Forshtë for the state at the moment, to ensure their protection and their personal freedom. It would be a breach of justice to deny protection to persons who have decided to stay together without the sanctity of marriage, and such persons have to face dire consequences at the hands of persons from whom protection is sought. If such a course is approved and the defense denied, the courts will also fail in their duty to provide their citizens with a right to life and liberty provided for in Article 21 of the Constitution and to uphold the Rule of Law. of the Law.

Justice Thakur further added with the order that If the applicants here have not committed any offense, this court sees no reason why their request for protection cannot be accepted. Therefore, respecting the judgments received by the Coordination Benches, which have denied protection to couples who are in a direct relationship, this court is not able to adopt the same view.

Stoli directed PS Karnal, to establish representation of the requesting couple and give them protection if any threat to their life and freedom is perceived.