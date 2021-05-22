Congress in a tie as the decision on the opposition leader drags on

Although the second government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, the Light Democratic Front (LDF) took office in Kerala this week, the opposition coalition, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is still to finalize its leader of the Legislative Party (CLP).

Uncertainty in the placement of an opposition leader three weeks after the announcement of the results has come as a major embarrassment to Congress, which suffered a massive debacle in the last Assembly elections.

The delay is attributed to the factional war between groups A and I of the party. The job is now entrusted to the party’s top command to choose between the main contenders – incumbent opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Congress Vice President VD Satheesan, who is a five-time lawmaker.

The central leadership is expected to announce the opposition leader this week as the new Assembly is scheduled to hold its first session on May 24th and 25th.

Congress could become insignificant as an Opposition party if it fails to make a course correction, observers and insiders say.

The high command decision for the new leader will be based largely on a report submitted by Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader in Rajya Sabha and AICC MA secretary general Vaidyalingam. The two had held meetings with the 21 newly elected Congress MLAs individually and sought their opinion on the matter. Both Chennithala and Satheeshan camps claim they have the support of most MLAs.

While Ramesh Chennithala wants to retain his position, the new brigade in the party apparently wants a guard shift. Sources said most of the new members are in favor of electing 56-year-old VD Satheesan while Chennithala has the backing of former Prime Minister and veteran leader Oommen Chandy. Interestingly, Oommen Chandy is the leader of the group A faction while Chennithala leads the rival group I. Satheesan is also part of the party group I.

“The poor performance of Congress in the Assembly elections is symptomatic of decay in leadership. Congress will be implicated if it does not try to change leadership. We need new leaders at the helm, “said a Satheesan-led congressional leader.” The names of the leaders of a group, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and PT Thomas, are also circulating. also in a tight spot.

Sources said that while the top command also favors a generational shift, Ramesh Chennithala has the strong support of some of the party’s top leaders including P Chidambaram. Chennithala supporters argue that he managed to turn the heat on the previous LDF government by uncovering many frauds and corruption allegations against it. Meanwhile, the rumor of a complete change of party is also getting louder as a result of its drunkenness in the polls.

On Friday, senior KPCC leader and former president K Muraleedhran attacked the state leadership and called for party restructuring. He said it is important to bring about generational shift and the party will be punished if leaders fail to work beyond group politics. Muraleedharan’s views were echoed by many senior leaders including Raj Mohan Unnithan, who warned of dire consequences for the party.

The knives were open after the UDF was reduced to 41 seats from its previous number of 47 seats in the Assembly by 140 seats. Internal quarrels between multiple groups have also intensified after the polls as leaders have tried to blame each other for poor performance.

Congress is at a crucial moment and he must take his action together to oppose the Communist party, which has emerged as a strong force following its landslide victory in the poll, observers say.

A fact-finding report by AICC Secretary-General and Kerala Charge d’Affaires Tariq Anwar has also attributed the feud between the leadership as the main reason for the loss of Congress in the state. Another Congress leader said the central leadership is considering a total restructuring of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and a panel chaired by Ashok Chavan has been entrusted with the task. Part of the party members have demanded the removal of Mullappally Ramachandran as president of the KPCC.