In the inoculation of the newest group, Karnataka leads in South India News from Bengaluru







Data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that Tamil Nadu has administered 41,000 doses, while Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have done it for 7,401 and 4,605 ​​respectively as of Thursday. Telangana has managed barely 500 and Puducherry only 4. BENGALURU: When it comes to vaccinating the 18-44 age group, Karnataka leads the states of South India, hitting 1.3 lakh persons, while neighboring states have not yet reached 50,000.Data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that Tamil Nadu has administered 41,000 doses, while Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have done it for 7,401 and 4,605 ​​respectively as of Thursday. Telangana has managed barely 500 and Puducherry only 4. However, Karnataka is far behind some North Indiana states. While Rajasthan administered 10.6 lakh doses, Bihar administered 8.9 lakh doses, Delhi 8.2 lakh doses, Uttar Pradesh 7.5 lakh doses, Maharashtra 6.7 lakh doses, Haryana 5.8 lakh doses and Gujarat 5.1 lakh doses. Assam and Odisha have given over 2 doses of lakh.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said the state will take steps in the coming days. But why did Karnataka lose momentum? Sources in the health department said the main reasons are lack of supply.

In addition to the central allocation, the state placed orders for doses of 10.9 lakh below its quota to vaccinate the 18-44 age group. The state is preparing to administer the vaccines from the second week of May under its quota. But the supply system for the above 45 age group (first and second dose) was cut off and the government had to divert reserves for the second dose, an official said. Doses of nearly 10 loops intended for group 18-44 were used to administer the second dose.

But for that, Karnataka would have vaccinated 10 lakh people in this category so far, health department officials claimed In states administering over 5 lakh doses, officials said: They started vaccination late and targeted the 18-44 category from the word go Some placed orders for vaccines earlier and provided them.

Dr MK Sudarshan, chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee, said the fear of Covid is pushing young people to hit. Out of hesitation, we look forward. It is critically important to vaccinate those between 18 and 44 years old.

Epidemiologist and TAC member Dr Giridhara R Babu said: The focus is on application and supply. Emphasis should be placed on better planning and mobilization. The vast majority seeking vaccination are unfamiliar with the applications. We need to think about how to expand direction and develop strategies accordingly.







