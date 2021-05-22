CPEC achieves extraordinary results’: Chinese Prez Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved extraordinary results and brought significant benefits to the people of both countries.

He made the remarks in an exchange of congratulatory messages with his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In recent years, with the joint efforts of both sides, the construction of CPEC has achieved extraordinary results, bringing significant benefits to both peoples and adding a strong impetus to regional prosperity, Xi was quoted as saying by the state news agency. Xinhua news.

India has protested to China over CPEC, the main project of the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as it traverses Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In his message, Xi said China and Pakistan are strategic cooperation partners at all times and strongly support each other on issues related to their respective core interests and core concerns.

Mutual trust and friendship between the two countries have withstood the test of changing international landscape over the past 70 years and have always remained strong, he said.

Xi in his message to President Alvi said he is ready to join hands with the Pakistani leader to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a common future in the new era for the benefit of both countries and people of them.

He noted that China and Pakistan have sincerely helped each other in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the iron friendship between the two countries has further improved.

President Alvi, in his message to Xi, reaffirmed the commitment to further enhance the friendship between the two countries to new heights.

Alvi said the two countries have remained friends in good times and bad and their friendship is a guarantee of peace in the region.

He said that despite the difficulties, both countries have made great sacrifices to achieve their goals.

Alvi said Pakistan fully supported the BRI, of which CPEC was an important part.

“From the beginning, when Pakistan needed to improve its energy supplies, create industries not only along the way, but across the country, specific economic zones, CPEC would be a warning,” he said.

In a separate message to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China has always given priority to Pakistan in its foreign policy and is ready to work with it to build their strategic cooperative partnership in all weather at a higher level in the next 70 years

Khan said in his message that the Pakistani government was determined to accelerate the building of the CPEC and is ready to work with China to further the development of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries in order to create a future. best for people.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that since the establishment of bilateral ties, China-Pakistan friendship remained strong and also became a model of state-to-state relations.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1951 and special events were being held to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

CPEC is a key project of China’s prestigious Silk Road project, officially named OBOR.

The 3,000 km CPEC aims to connect China and Pakistan with railways, roads, pipelines and fiber-optic cable networks and will connect Xinjiang province with Gwadar port, providing China with access to the Arabian Sea.

The project, when completed, would enable China to direct its oil supplies from the Middle East through pipelines to Xinjiang, cutting a considerable distance for Chinese ships to travel to China.