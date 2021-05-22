International
CPEC achieves extraordinary results’: Chinese Prez Xi
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved extraordinary results and brought significant benefits to the people of both countries.
He made the remarks in an exchange of congratulatory messages with his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
In recent years, with the joint efforts of both sides, the construction of CPEC has achieved extraordinary results, bringing significant benefits to both peoples and adding a strong impetus to regional prosperity, Xi was quoted as saying by the state news agency. Xinhua news.
India has protested to China over CPEC, the main project of the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as it traverses Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
In his message, Xi said China and Pakistan are strategic cooperation partners at all times and strongly support each other on issues related to their respective core interests and core concerns.
Mutual trust and friendship between the two countries have withstood the test of changing international landscape over the past 70 years and have always remained strong, he said.
Xi in his message to President Alvi said he is ready to join hands with the Pakistani leader to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a common future in the new era for the benefit of both countries and people of them.
He noted that China and Pakistan have sincerely helped each other in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the iron friendship between the two countries has further improved.
President Alvi, in his message to Xi, reaffirmed the commitment to further enhance the friendship between the two countries to new heights.
Alvi said the two countries have remained friends in good times and bad and their friendship is a guarantee of peace in the region.
He said that despite the difficulties, both countries have made great sacrifices to achieve their goals.
Alvi said Pakistan fully supported the BRI, of which CPEC was an important part.
“From the beginning, when Pakistan needed to improve its energy supplies, create industries not only along the way, but across the country, specific economic zones, CPEC would be a warning,” he said.
In a separate message to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China has always given priority to Pakistan in its foreign policy and is ready to work with it to build their strategic cooperative partnership in all weather at a higher level in the next 70 years
Khan said in his message that the Pakistani government was determined to accelerate the building of the CPEC and is ready to work with China to further the development of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries in order to create a future. best for people.
Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that since the establishment of bilateral ties, China-Pakistan friendship remained strong and also became a model of state-to-state relations.
The two countries established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1951 and special events were being held to celebrate its 70th anniversary.
CPEC is a key project of China’s prestigious Silk Road project, officially named OBOR.
The 3,000 km CPEC aims to connect China and Pakistan with railways, roads, pipelines and fiber-optic cable networks and will connect Xinjiang province with Gwadar port, providing China with access to the Arabian Sea.
The project, when completed, would enable China to direct its oil supplies from the Middle East through pipelines to Xinjiang, cutting a considerable distance for Chinese ships to travel to China.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]