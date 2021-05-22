California will remove most of the COVID-19 limits, freeing up businesses

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – California will lift most of its remaining crowd capacity limits and physical distance requirements in relation to COVID-19 on June 15, continuing to fully reopen its economy as the pandemic decreases and vaccination rates rise , health officials said Friday.

Photograph Photograph: People eat at King’s Head Pub as Los Angeles County moves to the less restrictive coronavirus (COVID-19) disease relapse rate in Santa Monica, California, USA, May 6, 2021. REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson

The new policy will end California’s complicated, color-coded, system of escalating restrictions, set on a county-by-county basis last August.

California, the most populous U.S. state with about 40 million people, was the first to place home-staying orders nationwide and mandatory business closures in March 2020 as the pandemic began to spread.

Tough restrictions were renewed when California became a major coronavirus area in the U.S. during an increase in cases involving most of the country late last year, straining health care systems until vaccines spread early in 2021 helped slow the explosion.

California gradually eased the restrictions again as infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths dropped significantly. Last month Governor Gavin Newsom set the goal of a full trade reopening in mid-June, as long as hospital admissions remained low, with enough vaccine available to anyone over the age of 16 who wants one.

Public health officials said those goals have been met, allowing all businesses still subject to restrictions to return to normal operations without capacity limits or physical distance requirements, except for mega events.

We are following well in fulfilling our goals, the Secretary of State for Health, Dr. Mark Ghaly, at a conference.

The latter policy will require vaccine verification or a negative COVID-19 test result for anyone attending closed meetings of more than 5,000 people.

Ghaly said the premises operators would have the opportunity to allow attendees to verify their vaccine status through self-verification, saying the state was not seeking or considering vaccine passports for vendors.

The same attendance conditions are recommended, but not required, for outdoor assemblies of 10,000 or more people, the Department of Public Health said.

In face masks, California will follow evolving guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency said.

Ghaly said an increase in virus transmission is likely from relaxed rules but would be as easy as making a minimal impact on hospitals due to the level of protection widely across the state.

Epidemiologist Andrew Noymer, professor of disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine, agreed. He compared social distance, capacity constraints, masks and other precautions to wearing a raincoat when it rains.

Well it is not raining now, the numbers are too low, so you can remove the rain coat, Noymer told Reuters. It’s as simple as that.

California has reported nearly 3.7 million cases of COVID-19, with 61,672 deaths, according to state health figures.

Even with one of the lowest levels of infection from the population in the country, and with over half of its residents receiving at least one vaccine dose to date, California documented 1,627 new cases and 69 deaths Thursday.

Noymer warned that the pandemic was not over and fully completed and that future outbreaks are possible in the fall and winter. So we want to remove the masks, but we want to put them in a drawer, not in the trash, he said.