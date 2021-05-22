Delhi Government Mental Center Delivers Over 2,300 Oxygen Concentrators to Hospitals-India News, Firstpost





The Dialogue and Development Commission has handed over donor-funded oxygen concentrators with a capacity of 5 LPM and 10 LPM to government hospitals in Delhi, its deputy chairman said.

Indians expect to refill oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients at a gas supply facility in New Delhi. AP

New Delhi: Technology-based solutions and the selfless contribution of several individuals and organizations saw the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a leading Delhi government think-tank, deliver over 2,300 oxygen concentrators to several government hospitals here, a statement said. The DDC has been coordinating with donors who want to support the Delhi government COVID-19 response amid the second wave of the pandemic, she said. “Following the call of the Honorable Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal for all sections of society to come forward and support the efforts of the Delhi government to fight coronavirus , several donors have come forward to provide critical medical equipment to Delhi government hospitals, “said Jasmine Shah, DDC vice president, in the statement. “DDC has already distributed 2,300 donor-funded 5 LPM and 10 LPM oxygen concentrators to Delhi government hospitals. We will continue to coordinate to help Delhi overcome this wave and also in the future,” Shah added. “Another 1,700 oxygen concentrators and 100 fans are in the process of being supplied. We will continue to coordinate to help Delhi overcome this wave and also in the future,” the statement said.

