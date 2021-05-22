China Tout Success Building Tibet Less focused on religion





China’s top leader in Tibet praised the progress his country has made in developing the region, announcing an ethnic assimilation campaign that has fueled international allegations of human rights abuses. “More and more believers have been trained to pursue a good life after living a good life in this life and religion has been increasingly compatible with a socialist society,” said Wu Yingjie, head of the Communist Party of Tibet. , at a press conference on Saturday in Beijing. Wu also listed a wide range of ways the ruling party has transformed the region where most people are Buddhists – from building schools and paving roads to healthcare improvements – as China marks the 70th anniversary Sunday of a deal that gives it control of the Region. The event puts a new focus on Tibet as China deals with widespread criticism of its policies in Xinjiang, where the US and lawmakers in several other Western countries say Beijing is committing genocide. Both Tibet and Xinjiang have long endured strong social, security and religious controls, while China seeks to suppress what it calls terrorist and separatist elements while offering economic opportunities. In September last year, prominent Xinjiang scholar Adrian Zenz released a report claiming that Beijing was creating a massive labor system in Tibet, similar to that which had plagued Muslim Uighurs. Tibet Governor Qi Zhala said at the time that forced job transfers “do not exist”, keeping local government focused on providing job training. ‘Equal education’ On Saturday, both Qi and Wu focused on the Chinese government’s efforts to provide education for Tibetans. “Almost all the best buildings are schools,” Wu said. “Fair and equitable education is taken very seriously by the government at all levels. “There is a lot of funding and contributions.” Wu said that “Chinese culture in general has provided a sentimental connection and a sense of belonging to all ethnic groups” in the western region he leads. “Tibetan Buddhism is an important part of Chinese culture, and Tibetan cultures are important components of Chinese culture,” he said. The People’s Republic of China asserted sovereignty over Tibet in 1951 as part of a broader effort by Mao Zedong’s communists to consolidate control over territory historically claimed by China before decades of colonialism, war, and internal strife. The Dalai Lama fled to India with the help of the Central Intelligence Agency to escape a government coup in 1959, and a Tibetan independence movement has since endured. Riots erupted in the Tibetan capital Lhasa in 2008 over allegations of religious oppression, leaving at least a dozen dead. A wave of self-immolation by ethnic Tibetans followed several years later. Beijing has blamed the Dalai Lama for inciting unrest, and that sentiment continues to be expressed by Chinese officials who see religion as the root cause of some of Tibet’s biggest challenges. The Communist Party of China is officially atheist. Deadly skirmish The Dalai Lama’s continued presence in India complicates China’s relationship with the South Asian nation. China and India fought deadly clashes several times along their controversial 3,488-kilometer (2,167-mile) border last year and early 2021, though tensions have eased in recent months Earlier in May, Foreign Policy reported that China was building villages within Bhutan, the Buddhist kingdom with which it also shares a border. The magazine concluded that this was part of a campaign by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to “strengthen Tibetan border countries.” Neither Wu nor Qi would receive questions from Bloomberg News at the conference, one of several held by Communist Party officials as President Xi prepares to celebrate the ruling party’s 100th anniversary in July. – With the help of Philip Glamann Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

