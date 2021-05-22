Belsat Satellite Network Reports from the Belarusian Security Forces

Belarusian security forces raided a studio in Minsk used by a Poland-based television station that has produced critical investigations into authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his associates.

Tha Belsat uniformed officers entered a studio on May 21 used to produce a talk show, detaining six people, including four cameramen.

The moderator of the conversation, Hleb Labadzenka, confirmed that the raid had taken place but told Euroradio that he was not stopped.

The studio was preparing for an upcoming program and no filming was being done when the raid took place, the vendor said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the Belarussian law enforcement bans.

In April, the channel published an investigation into the business relations of the bride of the country’s strong leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and others linked to the autocratic leader.

Earlier this year, two journalists for Belsat were given what their lawyers called an “absurd” sentence of two years in prison each for reporting directly from a rally in Minsk in November.

Separately on May 21, Belsat said two freelance journalists had been arrested in Minsk and taken to a police station. They would appear in court on May 24, the report said, although details were not available.

Broadcasting in Belarusian, Belsat TV is a subsidiary of Poland’s public broadcaster, Televizja Polska. Her correspondents have been harassed and detained in the past by Belarusian agents. It is also funded by several European governments and foundations and had correspondents in Ukraine, Russia, Lithuania and other European countries.

Belarus has been embroiled in near-unprecedented political unrest since last August, when Lukashenko declared victory in the disputed presidential election.

Belarusians have taken to the streets around the country to protest and in some cases clashed with security officials, who have arrested thousands, including dozens of journalists covering the rallies. Most of the top opposition figures have left the country.

Authorities have also stepped up pressure on independent media and removed accreditation from a host of correspondents from international news organizations.

Earlier this week, police launched an investigation into the country’s largest independent online media, Tut.by, by searching the homes of some of its editors and blocking its website.