Delhi Positive Rate Lowest in 45 Days, Many Others Show Signs of COVID Case Slowing





In some good news for India that has been devastated by the second deadly wave of COVID-19 for months, infection levels have slowed across the country. From the highest cases of 4.14 loops in a day earlier this month, the number of daily cases dropped to 2.57 loops on Friday.

Reuters The national capital Delhi, which at its peak became international titles for lack of hospital beds and deaths due to lack of oxygen is making a remarkablecurves in past weeks. Improving the situation in Delhi? In the past 24 hours, Delhi added over 3,000 cases, the lowest since April 1st. The national capital also continued to witness a decline in the daily test positivity rate which slipped below 5 percent (4.76 percent) on Friday, according to the Delhi government health bulletin. This is the first time since April 4 that Covid’s positive level of national capital has fallen below 5 percent.

BCCL The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Covid positivity rate below 5 percent to be within the safe zone. Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka also improve slowly In three of the most affected states, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala things are also improving and more recoveries are reported every day than new cases. In Maharashtra, new infections have remained below the 30,000 level for the last few days. The number of new cases plunged from 29,911 on Thursday to 29,644, taking the figure above 55 lakh, to 55,27,092.

BCCL Even in Karnataka recoveries are higher than the new COVID-19 cases, with 52,581 patients discharged per day. “Recoveries rose to 18,29,276 to date, with 52,581 downloaded during the day, while 32,218 new cases on Thursday raised the number of States to 23,67,742, including 5,14,238 active cases,” the bulletin said. In neighboring Kerala as well, the infection rate has slowed and the number of cases has dropped below 30,000 from the high level of over 43,000 cases per day.

BCCL In the past 24 hours on Friday, Kerala 41,023 COIVD-19 recoveries. But not all is good news for the state as Kerala for the third day in a row recorded over a hundred deaths from COVID-19. On Friday, Kerala recorded 142 COVID-19 deaths in one day, the highest ever in the state. Despite being one of the most affected states, Kerala has so far managed to keep the mortality rate under control and still has the best fatality rate in India.







