Deployment of IGST in Imported Oxygen Concentrators for Unconstitutional Personal Use: Delhi HC
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday declared as “unconstitutional the decision of the Center to impose an Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on oxygen concentrators imported by individuals and said the COVID-19 pandemic is like a” George Floyd moment ” for the citizens of India ”where the lack of oxygen, hospital beds and other medical equipment has brought the best and the worst to the people.
This is a George Floyd moment for the citizens of this country. The chorus is ‘I can’t breathe’, though, in a somewhat different context and environment; although in the circumstances, some would say, much more terrifying and terrifying. Pursued and abducted by the ruthless novel Coronavirus, the citizen is driven into despair and despair, said a bench of directors Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh.
The death of George Floyd, an African-American, had sparked widespread protests in the US last year after a video showed a police officer pushing him down and pressing his knee into the neck of a handcuffed victim, who was heard saying “I can “t breathe”.
Dealing with the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, Stool said the lack of liquid medical oxygen, medicines, oxygen concentrators, hospital beds, ventilators and other medical equipment, essential to fight the infection caused by the virus, has highlight the best and worst in humans. We have the messiah. We have charlatans. We have fundraisers. ”
We have seen a good and careful hand being struck by outsiders when they could have been whipped in the security of their homes. Brave hearts, there are many; doctors, nurses and staff administering public institutions. These are the people who are at the forefront of this battle, giving their lives so that the common man can live; defeating this adversary, that is, the virus is their sole purpose. Thus, in this lawsuit there is no opponent other than the virus, said the jeweler.
Claiming that oxygen concentrators, at present, are placed on the same level as life-saving drugs, Stol said: “use, as unconstitutional,” and overturned the May 1 announcement by the Ministry of Finance that oxygen concentrators were imported for personal use, whether they are a gift or otherwise, will be charged with a 12% IGST.
Prior to May 1, an individual importer had to pay 28 percent IGST for the oxygen concentrator donated for personal use.
To avoid misuse of oxygen concentrators, the court said individuals will have to assume to authorities that it is being imported for personal use and not for commercial use.
The court ruling came over a petition from 85-year-old Gurcharan Singh, who suffered from COVID-19, challenging IGST’s imposition on the import of oxygen concentrators as a gift for personal use. He had said his nephew sent him an oxygen concentrator as a gift from the US to improve his condition.
Importers It is important to remind ourselves that no respected person would want to turn themselves into a charity. Simply put, if one aspires to a civilized society, then those who are legally bound must pay their taxes.
“Likewise, the State must abandon, or at least reduce, the burden of actions that take the form of taxes, levies, tariffs and interruptions, at least in times of war, famine, floods, epidemics and pandemics since such an approach allows a person to live a dignified life, which is an aspect of Article 21 of the Constitution, the jeweler said.
The Center claimed that on 3 May it had completely excluded imported oxygen concentrators in order to alleviate COVID from the imposition of IGST in cases where the importer was the state government, any entity, aid agency or legal body until 30 June.
The court said it is for this reason that she had noticed that when the government has come so far, it can go a little further and exclude even individual importers who were supplied with oxygen concentrators free of charge from carrying the burden of IGST.
In our opinion, there is no justification for excluding individuals from the scope of the May 3 announcement just on the grounds that they received oxygen concentrators directly as gifts from friends and / or relatives located abroad, he said.
What needs to be kept in mind is not the benefits the state has provided so far. What is required to be judicially reviewed is the action of the state, not to treat, equally, persons who should normally fall into the same class of users. The difference, drawn, as mentioned above, is clearly arbitrary, unreasonable, unfair and completely unstable, he said.
Stoll said he was of the opinion that a declaratory relief could be granted, to the effect that the placement of IGST in oxygen concentrators, imported as gifts, i.e., free of charge, for personal use, is contrary to Article 14 of the Constitution with reasoning. that an artificial, unfair and unreasonable distinction has been made between persons who are similarly like the applicant and those who import oxygen concentrators through a sewer agency.
She said those who have imported oxygen concentrators as gifts, for personal use, cannot be equated with those who import oxygen concentrators for commercial use.
