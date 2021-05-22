China promises $ 3 billion in aid to developing countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $ 3 billion to developing countries at the G20 Global Health Summit in Rome on Friday, as the world urges key economies for concrete commitments to finance and distribute Covid-19 vaccines evenly.

Xi followed the event – co-hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi – via video link.

He said that like the international aid it was already offering, China would provide an additional $ 3 billion over the next three years to support the Covid-19 developing countries’ response and socio-economic recovery.

“G20 members need to adopt responsible macroeconomic policies, maintain a secure and calm global and industrial supply chain, and provide ongoing support to developing countries,” he said.

Xi’s promise comes as the US adopts an increasingly proactive stance to help other countries deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

US President Joe Biden announced a $ 2 billion contribution to the Covid-19 effort at the G7 summit in February after Xi pledged $ 2 billion in May last year to help fight the health crisis.

Against the backdrop of their strategic rivalry, Beijing has accused Washington of “vaccine nationalism” while the US has raised concerns about China trying to build influence in developing countries through its so-called vaccine diplomacy.

Xi said on Friday that “key countries should take responsibility for providing more vaccines to developing countries in urgent need”.

“It is imperative for us to reject ‘vaccine nationalism’ and make vaccines more accessible and affordable,” he said.

Last week, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted “gross distortion” in access to vaccines.

“Currently, only 0.3 per cent of the vaccine supply goes to low-income countries,” he said. “Light leak vaccination is not an effective strategy to fight a deadly respiratory virus.”

As of Thursday, 165 million coronavirus infections were reported globally and more than 3.4 million deaths.

Xi said China supported domestic vaccine manufacturers by transferring technology and undertaking joint production with countries facing vaccine shortages. He also suggested setting up an international forum so that vaccine-producing countries could co-operate to ensure their fair and equitable distribution.

The call for greater solidarity comes as Washington has begun to challenge China’s dominance in pandemic-related aid.

Biden said in early May that he would support calls from developing countries for the World Trade Organization (WTO) to relinquish intellectual property rights to Covid-19 vaccines.

Xi said Friday that China backed the WTO in making an “early decision” on the issue.

However, European leaders have said that giving up is not a magic bullet and could thwart efforts to adapt vaccines to coronavirus variants.

Instead, they want the US to increase its vaccine exports.

Biden said this week that the US will export 80 million doses by the end of June.

As of Thursday, China had sold 651 million doses of vaccine worldwide and donated 18.3 million, according to Beijing-based Bridge Consulting.

Xi said on Friday that China had supplied 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide and would continue to make them more available.

Nations should not seek to blame the coronavirus but work together to fight it, he said.

“We must resolutely reject any attempt to politicize, label or stigmatize the virus. Political manipulation will not serve the Covid-19 response on the domestic front, it will only disrupt international cooperation against the virus and bring greater harm to people around the world. “

