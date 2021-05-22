Coronavirus live updates on May 22, 2021

India should actually expect about 1.3 billion doses of vaccines from August to December and not the 2 billion the Center has predicted, said epidemiologist, public health expert and author Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, in an interview for Hindu.

Dr. Lahariya, who was previously with the World Health Organization, said there was no evidence so far that a possible third wave would make more children seriously ill with COVID-19.

Here are the latest updates:

Vaccine priority

Govt agrees on priority vaccination requirement for oxygen tankers: AIMTC

Apex Transporter Body The entire Indian Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Saturday said the central government has agreed to its priority vaccination requirement for drivers operating liquid medical oxygen tankers amid the pandemic.

The AIMTC had earlier this month during a meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry requested the vaccination of oxygen tankers managers on a priority basis, she said.

“The Ministry of Roads and Highways has reviewed the AIMTC request and has asked all Secretary of State for Transportation to carry out” special vaccinations “for liquid oxygen tankers,” said AIMTC Nuclear Committee Chairman Bal Malkit Singh in a statement Saturday.

The ministry has also urged states to give priority to admitting and treating such drivers in hospitals if they become infected with COVID-19, the statement said. PTI

IMF

Second wave in India a warning of possible events in the developing world, says IMF

Noting that the second “catastrophic” second wave of COVID-19 in India is a sign that the worst may yet have come, the IMF has said the situation in the country is a warning of possible events in the middle and low-income nations that have apparently escaped the pandemic so far.

A report co-authored by International Monetary Fund (IMF) economist Ruchir Agarwal and Chief Economist Gita Gopinath on Friday also said that under the business scenario as usual, vaccine coverage in India is expected to remain below 35 per cent of the population by the end of year 2021.

Canada

Canada extends flight ban from India and Pakistan until June 21

Canada has extended the ban on direct flights from India and Pakistan by one more month until June 21 in a bid to stop the spread of new variants of COVID-19, according to an official announcement.

The ban on flights from India and Pakistan was extended while the previous 30-day ban, first imposed on April 22, was set to expire on Saturday, the Canadian News Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) News reported.

Cargo flights, however, will be allowed in order to maintain deliveries of essential supplies, such as vaccines and personal protective equipment, she said Friday.

“The Minister of Transport is of the opinion that it is necessary for aviation safety and public protection,” according to an announcement for the aircraft.

While the ban applies to direct flights from both countries, passengers can fly to Canada from India or Pakistan arriving through a third country. They will have to produce a negative result on a COVID-19 test taken at their final starting point before being allowed to enter Canada, according to the report. PTI

national

India registers 2.57 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,194 victims

The daily increase in coronavirus cases in India remained below the value of 3 loops for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union Ministry of Health said on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

With the new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in India increased to 2,62,89,290.

The death toll from the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 new victims, ministry data showed updated at 8am.

Active cases fell further to 29,23,400 including 11.12 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 percent.

The number of people recovering from the disease in the country rose to 2,30,70,365, while the accidental fatality rate was 1.12 percent, the data said. PTI

Oxygen

Delhi Supreme Court destroys GST in oxygen concentrators

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Commodity and Services Tax (GST) Governments’ decision on oxygen concentrators imported for personal use as unconstitutional and said oxygen concentrators constitute a life-saving device during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a George Floyd moment for the citizens of this country. The refrain is to breathe though, in a somewhat different context and environment; although in the circumstances, some would say, much more terrifying and terrifying. Pursued and abducted by the ruthless young coronavirus, the citizen has been driven into despair and despair, noted the trial by HC District Court Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh.

Vaccine

India can expect about 1.3 billion doses of vaccines, says epidemiologist

The assessment that was made by Dr. VK Paul, who heads the India COVID-19 Task Force, is envisioned in vaccines by eight companies. Four of those vaccines (Biological E, Zydus Cadila, Genova Biopharma and Bharat Biotech Nasal) are in various stages of clinical trials, some in stage 1-2, said Dr. Lahariya and their success and final licensing cannot be predetermined.

Rajasthan

COVID-19 health consultants to be hired for Rajasthan villages

Amid rising positive cases of COVID-19 in rural areas, action has begun to appoint health consultants and health assistants in rural Rajasthan after a recommendation from medical authorities and research institutions. About 1000 consultants will be employed in the State by July 31 of this year.

Both advisers and assistants will be selected by the Department of Civil Protection on the lines of volunteers hired to work in disaster relief, said Minister of Health and Health Raghu Sharma here on Friday. The new workforce in healthcare will help family surveys to identify and treat patients.

Maharashtra

Pune ASHA workers seek better amenities to fight the pandemic

With rural areas of Pune and Maharashtra witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases, the role of ASHA workers in tackling the pandemic has never been more critical. However, with some public transport opportunities due to congestion, many workers are forced to walk six to eight km in hilly areas to monitor and control villages and hamlets in these inaccessible locations in the rural Pune region.

These workers have asked the administration to provide them with two wheels to assist them in their door-to-door monitoring and to assist in reviewing possible cases.

Tamil Nadu

Viral conjunctivitis may be an early sign of COVID-19, ophthalmologists say

Ophthalmologists at private hospitals have noticed that some people who come in with conjunctivitis complaints develop COVID-19. They say it is likely to be the earliest sign of new coronavirus infection, which can often be lost.

During the second wave of COVID-19, ophthalmologists discovered that conjunctivitis could be the first sign of COVID-19, said Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director of the Rajan Eye Care Hospital.

Karnataka

The blockade of Karnataka was extended until June 7

In the wake of COVID-19 continuing to spread and take life, especially in rural areas, the State government has extended the blockade for another two weeks, until June 7th.

After holding an hour-long meeting with Ministers and officials on Friday, Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa said the decision was made after reviewing suggestions made by health experts. All existing connection restrictions will be in effect until June 7. All the essences

Material goods and services, such as food, medicine, milk and fruits and vegetables, will be available for four hours from 6 to 10:00

(With contributions from our correspondents and agencies)