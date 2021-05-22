International Day for Biological Diversity 2021: Date, theme, meaning and quotes





International Biodiversity Day 2021: Biodiversity plays a major role in maintaining soil balance. It is the foundation of ecosystem services with which human well-being is closely linked. The whole variety of animals, plants, fungi, and even microorganisms like bacteria make up our natural world. Each of these species and organisms works together in ecosystems, as a complex network, to maintain balance and support life. If one of them disappears, then the others will also start to be endangered. According to UN.org, “When biodiversity has a problem, humanity has a problem. Sources of biological diversity are the pillars on which we build civilizations. But biodiversity loss threatens everyone, including our health.” “It has been proven that biodiversity loss can spread zoonoses – diseases transmitted from animals to humans – and, on the other hand, if we keep biodiversity intact, it offers excellent tools to fight pandemics like those caused by coronaviruses.” Therefore, to raise awareness and raise awareness of the issue of biodiversity, the UN decided to celebrate International Day for Biological Diversity every year. International Day for Biological Diversity is celebrated every year on May 22nd. This year, the day is celebrated today Saturday. International Day for Biological Diversity 2021: Theme Every year there is a specific theme for International Biodiversity Day 2021. This year, 2021, the theme is “We are part of the solution”. From nature-based solutions to climate, health issues, food and water security and sustainable living, biodiversity is the foundation on which we can best build. International Day for Biological Diversity 2021: Message from the Secretary-General Here are some important points. “A healthy planet is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

We are depleting resources faster than nature can supply them.

Covid-19 further reminded us of the intimate relationship between humans and nature.

The current crisis offers an opportunity to recover better.

We need to protect nature, restore ecosystems, and strike a balance in our relationship with the planet.

Everyone has a part to play.

Sustainable living choices are key.

On this International Biodiversity Day, let us all be part of the solution. “ On this day, thousands of people from all over the world participate by celebrating and taking action to preserve biodiversity. Here are some quotes you can share in your WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook stories to spread awareness. International Day for Biological Diversity 2021: Quotes Representative image International Day for Biological Diversity 2021: Quotes “Biodiversity cannot be maintained by protecting certain species in a zoo, or by preserving green belts or national parks. To function properly, nature needs more space than that. It can sustain itself, however “Without human expense, without zoos, guards, foresters or gene banks. All that is needed is to be left alone.” -Donella Meadows “Humans have changed ecosystems faster and more extensively than at any comparable period of human history, largely to meet rapidly growing demands for food, fresh water, timber, fiber and fuel. This has resulted in a substantial loss. and largely irreversible in the diversity of life on Earth. ” -Gary Larson “However, despite our many advances, our environment is still threatened by a range of problems, including global climate change, energy dependence on unsustainable fossil fuels and the loss of biodiversity” – Dan Lipinski “If we pollute the air, water and soil that keep us alive and well and destroy the biodiversity that allows natural systems to function, no amount of money will save us.” -David Suzuki “I can not imagine anything more important than air, water, land, energy and biodiversity. These are the things that keep us alive.” -David Suzuki “Climate change, if left unchecked, is an urgent threat to health, food supplies, biodiversity and livelihoods across the globe.” -John F. Kerry “We must preserve any biodiversity scrap as worthless as we learn to use it and understand what it means to humanity.” -EO Wilson Things you can do to preserve biodiversity Avoid disposable plastics such as plastic straws, coffee cups, plastic cutlery, remove plastic containers or water bottles

Reduce or eliminate pesticides and fertilizers

Reduce meat consumption

Eat and buy seasonal foods

Buy local food

Buy organic foods

Reduce your food waste

Compost your food waste

