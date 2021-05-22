Covid: Bangladesh is urgently seeking 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK

File photo: A vial of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (Covid-19) presented in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2021 Reuters

Foreign Minister Momen says a large number of people in Bangladesh who took the first dose will still not receive the second blow

Following his request to the United States, Bangladesh has asked the United Kingdom (UK) to assist it by providing vaccine doses to meet its urgent needs after the second dose vaccination was discontinued in Bangladesh.

“I’m not asking too much, I’m only asking for the 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca they have, they should immediately distribute them in Bangladesh so that people have their second dose,” said Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen in an interview with ITV News.

Dr Momen said his message to the UK government is that they need to be more honest. “They have to help their Commonwealth member states.”

He said Bangladesh is a good friend of the UK and so many Bangladeshis contribute to the UK economy, “… so the UK needs to move forward”.

Speaking to ITV News, Dr Momen described the vaccine situation in Bangladesh as a “crisis”, adding: “We are desperate”.

Bangladesh entered into an agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to purchase 30 million doses of a potential vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca for Covid-19.

Bangladesh was supposed to receive five million doses of vaccine a month while Bangladeshi SII and Beximco Pharma signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the priority distribution of vaccine doses.

Bangladesh requested at least three million doses of the vaccine under the agreement to address the immediate demand in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has so far received only seven million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) through its contract. Bangladesh also received 3.3 million doses of the vaccine as a gift of bilateral partnership.

“India is facing a very critical, very alarming situation … They are having a hard time, we can understand it,” Dr Momen said. “So they are failing to deliver the vaccine they promised to send us.”

He told ITV News that the Bangladeshi government had directly appealed to the UK government for these required doses, but the request was ultimately rejected on the grounds that the UK government lacked capacity.

“We have a belief that if [UK] the government is trying, it can do it because they have the capacity, “the Bangladeshi foreign minister said.

Although the daily Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh are relatively low and, according to the Foreign Minister, measures were in place to prevent the spread of the Indian variant in Bangladesh, the identification of six cases in Bangladesh earlier this month has worried some experts.

On Friday, the foreign minister addressed the global media to let the world know that Bangladesh is persistently seeking vaccines and is ready to accept any shipment from any country, including the United States.

“We need it very much. If any shipment arrives, we will receive it immediately,” he told CNN in a live interview.

Dr Momen said the big problem is that a large number of people in Bangladesh who took the first dose of Oxford-AstraZenecacould could not take the second dose. “Because we no longer have. We can not give them the second dose. This is creating a lot of problems for us.”

He said the Bangladeshi government is trying to get vaccines from other countries and they were delighted when Bangladesh heard that the US would distribute some of the AstraZenecavaccines they have.

Dr Momen said he had asked the US government and sent a letter to his counterpart to the US Secretary of State. “They agreed to give us in general.”

Now the problem is, he said, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is taking a long time to approve AstraZeneca exports.

Dr Momen said they were grateful to US President Joe Biden for announcing that the US would distribute some of the AstraZeneca vaccines to developing countries, a fairly large number – 60 million plus 20 about – 80 million vaccines. “This is good news for us.”

On Thursday, Dr Momen said the government is making its best efforts to get vaccines by connecting with many countries – the United States, China, Canada and Russia UK – in addition to its ongoing demand in India for meet the urgent needs of Bangladesh.

He said the discussion with China is almost in the final stage as they are waiting for a positive response from the US on the vaccine front.

Speaking to reporters at the state-run Padma guesthouse, Dr Momen said there are people who cannot receive the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to short supply from India.

He also stressed the ongoing discussion with Russia. “Hopefully, everything will be resolved within a week.”

Answering a question, the foreign minister said they unofficially learned that Bangladesh is not there on the US priority list as there is a lower number of deaths in Bangladesh.

“I did not like the idea. They (US) do not think it is a crisis in Bangladesh,” he said, adding that it is an urgent matter for Bangladesh.

U.S. Department of State coordinator for COVID Global Response and Health Safety Gayle E Smith has said the United States will be the largest shareholder of vaccines by placing an additional 80 million doses in the mix.

“I can not tell you at this point what the allocation will be for each country. We will have information for you later. And as I think I mentioned, we also are, about India and also India ‘s neighbors. , urgent humanitarian response given the waves that are continuing there, “she said.

At a news conference Wednesday, Smith referred to an announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this week that they would share 20 million doses of vaccine from their reserves in addition to the 60 million doses of AstraZeneca previously announced by the president.

“So that means we will put an additional 80 million doses of vaccines into the mix, making us the largest vaccine shareholder to date,” she said.

The US official said that given the huge growth there, India has been a top priority for the US “We have provided $ 100 million in emergency assistance; we have mobilized with the US private sector an amazing response, again, from the US private sector and the public and we will continue to do so. ”

Smith said she has nothing to say yet about the final splits, but they will reach out and make sure everyone is informed when those decisions are made.

Answering a question about India, Dr Momen said India never said they would not give vaccines in Bangladesh but failed to deliver.

He said India was asked to provide vaccine doses in Bangladesh as a gift to meet its emergency need if India has an export embargo.

“I must say that we had a very positive discussion [with my Indian counterpart], “Said Dr Momen.