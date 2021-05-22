International
China-backed Sri Lankas Port City to have $ 3 billion annual FDI target: Minister Cabraal
ECONOMYNEXT Sri Lankan Colombo Port City Economic Commission, which will administer a special dollar-denominated economic zone recovered from the sea from China, will have a $ 3 billion annual investment target, said Minister of State for Money and Capital Markets Aith Cabraal.
Sri Lanka’s parliament passed the law with 148 members of the 225th Assembly voting in favor after the original law was amended to fit the constitution.
“We expect them (commission members) to bring investment to this country very soon,” Cabraal told reporters.
We have given them objectives that are difficult. They need to bring in investments worth $ 3,000 million a year.
He said the commission will be a single window which will speed up investments.
No one likes to wait for days in the corridors of government offices, said Minister Cabraal. You know how hard it is to get an approval to pass a plan (for a house).
So here too to bring such investments there must be a talented team, a talented commission.
There are about 5000 special economic and commercial zones in the world with similar acts and frameworks that provide similar types of facilities and encouragement.
But not all have become successful, only about 100 of them have been successful, he said.
A majority of the members and chairman of the commission would be the Sri Lankans, the government said although there is no such requirement in the law that was passed.
We are not only competing in Sri Lanka, but we are competing with Dubai, Shenzhen, Singapore because inventors can take their money and go anywhere and invest that money, Cabraal said.
This is why we hope to give the necessary atmosphere to the commission through the Single Window Mechanism Act.
Those 100 have become successful because their management was successful, so we need good management here, he said.
Therefore, this management team is appointed by the President and they are given a qualification framework to be elected.
However critics have pointed to direct presidential appointments as a major shortcoming of the commission as the general disruption of public service and damage to judicial independence was also the result of direct presidential appointments by the 1978 constitution.
With a highly qualified civil service headed by permanent secretaries, high literacy rates and health indicators ahead of most East Asian countries and fixed ministries Sri Lanka was watched by foreigners as one of the most progressive countries soon after independence.
Yet the country became belated in Asia and plunged into nationalism and monetary instability.
A Latin American-style central bank set up in 1950, removing a Singapore-style currency board and Hong Kong has been blamed for creating Forex shortages by printing money resulting in draconian exchanges and trade controls, import substitution , high inflation, strikes and political unrest.
The special economic zone Port City will be protected from the mistakes of the policies of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank through multi-currency dollarization.
All transactions will be made and salaries will be paid in certain currencies issued by the best central banks in the world.
Protection against central bank money pressure is expected to stop brain drain and deter people now migrating abroad to countries with monetary stability. (Colombo / May 21/2021)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]