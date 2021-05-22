China-backed Sri Lankas Port City to have $ 3 billion annual FDI target: Minister Cabraal

ECONOMYNEXT Sri Lankan Colombo Port City Economic Commission, which will administer a special dollar-denominated economic zone recovered from the sea from China, will have a $ 3 billion annual investment target, said Minister of State for Money and Capital Markets Aith Cabraal.

Sri Lanka’s parliament passed the law with 148 members of the 225th Assembly voting in favor after the original law was amended to fit the constitution.

“We expect them (commission members) to bring investment to this country very soon,” Cabraal told reporters.

We have given them objectives that are difficult. They need to bring in investments worth $ 3,000 million a year.

He said the commission will be a single window which will speed up investments.

No one likes to wait for days in the corridors of government offices, said Minister Cabraal. You know how hard it is to get an approval to pass a plan (for a house).

So here too to bring such investments there must be a talented team, a talented commission.

There are about 5000 special economic and commercial zones in the world with similar acts and frameworks that provide similar types of facilities and encouragement.

But not all have become successful, only about 100 of them have been successful, he said.

A majority of the members and chairman of the commission would be the Sri Lankans, the government said although there is no such requirement in the law that was passed.

We are not only competing in Sri Lanka, but we are competing with Dubai, Shenzhen, Singapore because inventors can take their money and go anywhere and invest that money, Cabraal said.

This is why we hope to give the necessary atmosphere to the commission through the Single Window Mechanism Act.

Those 100 have become successful because their management was successful, so we need good management here, he said.

Therefore, this management team is appointed by the President and they are given a qualification framework to be elected.

However critics have pointed to direct presidential appointments as a major shortcoming of the commission as the general disruption of public service and damage to judicial independence was also the result of direct presidential appointments by the 1978 constitution.

With a highly qualified civil service headed by permanent secretaries, high literacy rates and health indicators ahead of most East Asian countries and fixed ministries Sri Lanka was watched by foreigners as one of the most progressive countries soon after independence.

Yet the country became belated in Asia and plunged into nationalism and monetary instability.

A Latin American-style central bank set up in 1950, removing a Singapore-style currency board and Hong Kong has been blamed for creating Forex shortages by printing money resulting in draconian exchanges and trade controls, import substitution , high inflation, strikes and political unrest.

The special economic zone Port City will be protected from the mistakes of the policies of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank through multi-currency dollarization.

All transactions will be made and salaries will be paid in certain currencies issued by the best central banks in the world.

Protection against central bank money pressure is expected to stop brain drain and deter people now migrating abroad to countries with monetary stability. (Colombo / May 21/2021)