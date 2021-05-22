Bernie Sanders, AOC introduces resolutions to ban US arms sales to Israel





Guardian A radical change: America’s new generation of pro-Palestinian voices Progressive coalition could counterbalance Democratic Party pro-Israel traditions Protesters march through neighborhoods near a Ford Motor Company factory in Dearborn, Michigan, where Joe Biden was touring on May 18. Photo: Seth Herald / AFP / Getty Images It just happened that Joe Biden was going to visit Detroit, the home of the largest American Arab community in the country, at the height of the recent escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence. The appearance of the presidential motorcade on Tuesday going through a protest paved with Palestinian flags and Biden himself in heated discussion with Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian woman elected to Congress, on the runway of Detroit airport vividly illustrated the rapid shifts that were happening in American Politics. Welcoming the ceasefire on Friday, Biden said he would continue what he called his calm, relentless diplomacy. But his emphasis over 11 days of bombs, rockets and bloodshed on Israel’s right to self-defense, its refusal to seek a ceasefire or to join a UN Security Council statement to that effect, have yielded a political cost to the constituency that was crucial in his election. In many ways, Biden was following a well-trodden path for U.S. presidents, but the political weaknesses to do so are far greater now than they would have been just a few years ago, before a generation new Democrats like Tlaib to arrive in Congress, and before the black life campaign becomes a common issue with the Palestinians. The same broad coalition that saved Bidens’s initial campaign and helped him cross the line in November can now become a powerful counterweight to the Democratic Party’s pro-Israel traditions. We were in a moment of deep influx into society at large and things are moving very, very fast and sometimes it takes moments like these to see how far things have shifted, said Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist, former director and candidate of Detroit Health for the governor, who addressed protesters in Michigan on Tuesday. Joe Biden, throughout his political history, has been very, very good at reading the temperature changes that occur, and I hope he records the fact that the base has also moved on this issue. Also in the crowd on Tuesday was Reuben Telushkin, a Jewish Jewish activist who is the national organizer for the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP). He said the Black Jets Matter movement has strengthened an alliance between Palestinians and African-Americans. People were connecting in the streets, connecting to the Internet and so pre-existing solidarity was deepening, but also the average people, perhaps more apathetic, were being politicized, Telushkin said. He noted the impact of the protests in Ferguson in 2014, when it was discovered the same US-made tear gas canisters were being used at Black American demonstrators in Missouri and against Palestinians in the West Bank. Palestinians were demonstrating their solidarity by sending tweets to protesters in Ferguson about how to treat the tears, Telushkin said. So it was a really material connection. A new vocabulary has entered the US debate over Israel and Palestine, especially since Human Rights Watch published a report last month describing the status quo as apartheid, a description that resonated on the floor of the House of Representatives and on MSNBC by presenter Ali Velshi. This is a radical change. “You would normally risk losing your job if you talked about Palestinian human rights,” said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Models Bella and Gigi Hadid, whose father was born in Palestine, used their social media platforms, with a combined 108 million followers, to highlight the plight of the people of Gaza and the West Bank. This political activism has been building for decades, said Salih Booker, president of the Center for International Politics. It’s hard to say exactly what grain of sand has now been added to this side of the stairs, but I think they were approaching a new turning point where the whole debate is being reshaped. Beth Miller, government affairs manager for JVP Action, the political advocacy arm of the groups, said: “The idea that you can be progressive outside of Palestine is falling apart and people realize that there is nothing progressive about Palestine right now. The sympathies of the American public are still mostly with the Israelis rather than with the Palestinians. The ratio was 58% to 25% in a Gallup poll in Mars, but that still reflected a steady movement towards Palestinians in recent years, and the poll was taken before the latest outbreak of violence. Similarly, the center of gravity in the Democratic Party is still sympathetic to Bidens’s approach, but the direction of change is far from the reflexive support for Israel that has been the hallmark of presidents throughout his long political career. As a sign of things to come, progressives point to the ouster of the powerful former pro-Israel chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, by a new political figure, Jamaal Bowman, in a July Democratic election. past. Bowman has since backed a bill that would regulate U.S. military aid to Israel. The conversation needs to change before politics change, Mitchell said. And for now we are seeing a radical change in the conversation around Palestine.

