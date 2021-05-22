LIVE Coronavirus News | Arvind Kejriwal urges Center to provide adequate doses of COVID vaccines in Delhi

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government has urged social media companies to immediately remove any content from their platform that uses or refers to the Indian term ‘coronavirus’, to curb misinformation about COVID-19, sources said Friday. According to sources, the Ministry of IT has written to all social media platforms claiming that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not linked the term “Indian variant” to variant B.1.617 of the coronavirus in any of its reports. Sources said an announcement was made in this regard on Friday by the IT Ministry, which says a false statement is circulating on the internet meaning that an “Indian variant” of the coronavirus is spreading across countries.

Here are the live updates for May 22:

1:10 pm: Arvind Kejriwal urges the Center to provide an adequate number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi, says ‘Vaccination the only way to fight the COVID pandemic’.

1:00 pm: It is incorrect to blame COVID treatment for the increase in cases of Mucormycosis. Also due to the new Covid mutant affecting beta cells in the pancreas, resulting in increased blood sugar levels: Dr. Tatyarao Lahane, Director, Directorate of Research and Medical Education

12:45 pm: The Russian side has also proposed Sputnik Light. Regulatory approvals for it in India have not yet been completed. But once those regulatory approvals are given, Sputnik Drita will be one more area of ​​cooperation between India and Russia: Indian Envoy to Russia in St. Petersburg

12:30 pm: For Sputnik, 150,000 doses plus 60,000 doses supplied in India. By the end of May, about 3 million doses will be supplied in bulk. They will be completed in India. In June, expected to grow to 5 million & production in India is expected to start in August: Indian Envoy to Russia, in St. Petersburg

12:15 pm: Third, the Russian side will transfer the technology to the Indian company and the Indian company will produce it entirely in India. All these 3 together will be about 850 million doses: Indian Ambassador to Russia, D Bala Venkatesh Verma

12:00 PM: Sputnik will be produced in India in 3 stages. First, the supply from Russia – fully made – which has already begun. Second, RDIF will ship to India wholesale. It will be ready for use, but will have to be filled in various bottles in India: Indian Ambassador to Russia

11:52 am: With more than 20.66 loop tests performed in the last 24 hours, India has again set a new record for the highest tests performed in one day: Union Ministry of Health

11:45 am: It started with the Chinese crown. Now its crown Indian variant. Today, Indias Prez & PM are afraid of the Indian version of COVID 19. What tool is this? Our scientists are calling it the Indian variant. Only BJP advisers do not accept it: Kamal Nath, Congress

11:30 am: A few days back, we heard Arvind Kejriwals fake statement about Indian version and Singapore. He (Kamal Nath) is also calling it COVID Indian. This is for sure Kamal Nath has to do with the toolkit: Madhya Pradesh Interior Minister Narottam Mishra

11:20 am: Uttarakhand recorded the highest number of deaths in the first 20 days of May. During the second wave of # COVID-19, 51% of the total 5,600 deaths in the state were reported between March 1 and May 20: Department of State Health

11:00 am: A total of 23,680 additional Amphotericin-B vials have been distributed in all States / UT today. The allocation is made based on the total number of patients which is approx. 8,848 nationwide: Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers

10:45 am: Ladakh reported 121 new positive cases, 110 recoveries and one death on Friday. Active cases: 1,599 Total recoveries: 15,374 Number of deaths: 173

10:36 am: 420 doctors, including 100 in Delhi, lost their lives due to COVID19 in the second wave of infection: Indian Medical Association (IMA)

10:28 am: The President, DDMA Leh announces the extension of the curfew from May 24 (7 am) to June 7 (7 am) in Leh

10:20 am: The Uttarakhand government issued an SOP for the prevention and black market of Amphotericin-B, a black fungus medicine. The drug will only be available at dedicated # COVID-19 Medical Colleges of the Health Care Center and only in state government institutions.

10:10 am: Guxharat | A 15-year-old boy fired from his post #COVID, was diagnosed with Mucormycosis (Black Fungus). The boy is stable after surgery. We expect to download it in 2 or 3 days. This is the first case of Pediatric Mucormycosis in Ahmedabad: Abhishek Bansal, a pediatrician at Pvt Hospital

9:45 am: COVID screw Continues at J&K. The vaccination machine at J&K started on January 16, 2021. 28 loop doses have been administered so far. J & Ks average vaccination of people over 45 is about 60%: Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo

9:30 a.m.: India reports 2,57,299 new # COVID-19 cases, 3,57,630 downloads & 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health. Total cases: 2,62,89,290 Total downloads: 2,30,70,365 Number of deaths: 2,95,525 Active cases: 29,23,400 Total vaccination: 19,33,72,819

9:00 am: 32,64,84,155 samples tested for it # COVID-19 to May 21, 2021. Of these, 20,66,285 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR)

7:45 am: Mata Sundri College for Women at Delhi University has lost two faculty members from Covid-19 within a five-day period, its director Harpreet Kaur said on Friday.

7:29 am: Maharashtra | A 28-year-old man has been arrested by Jogeshwari West, of the Crime Branch 9 unit, for collecting 25 oxygen cylinders and 12 oxygen equipment for black marketing. The search is ongoing for another defendant. Case registered at Oshiwara Police Station: Mumbai Police

7:23 am: Fungi grow in tight, damp spaces, so make sure your premises are cleaned regularly. Avoid consuming edible foods in the fridge for days, eat fresh fruits, leave the sunlight in your home and wash your masks every day: Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar, LNJP Hospital, Delhi

7:15 am: White fungus (Aspergillosis) is not as dangerous as black fungus. Treatment for the latter can continue for 1-1.5 months so early diagnosis is critical. Do not take steroids to treat # COVID19 without consulting your doctor: Dr Suresh Kumar, MD LNJP Hospital, Delhi

7:07 am: “A 53-year-old diabetic woman, the first confirmed case of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in Agra, has been admitted to Sarojini Naidu Medical College. 5 other patients suspected of fungal infection are being treated,” said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh dita

