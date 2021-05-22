Prince Charles ‘feels deeply hurt’ after Harry gave Oprah childish ‘suffering’ naked

Prince Charles has reportedly been left “deeply hurt” by his youngest son’s recent criticism of his upbringing in the Royal Family.

Prince Harry said his father failed to protect him from “suffering” as a child, and that he moved to the US to get away from it all.

The Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in a new Apple TV + documentary series that London is a “trigger” for him and he was “scared” before returning to the UK for the funeral of Prince Philip in April.

The series shows that he has therapies such as EMDR treatment, an interactive psychotherapy technique used to relieve trauma and PTSD.

He detonated a “truth bomb” on his family, accusing them of “total silence” and “negligence” when Meghan committed suicide.

Harry claimed that his father, Prince Charles, made him "suffer" as a child by insisting that he would not be "quietly harassed" when he claimed that royal life was "blocked" and then threw them away.







“Of course now I will never be quietly harassed,” he told Oprah.

“I thought my family would help, but every question, request, warning, whatever it was, just met with a total silence, total negligence.

“We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything we could to stay there and continue the role and get the job done. But Meghan was struggling.”

He continued: “This feeling of being trapped within the family, there was no way to get away.

“Eventually, when I made that decision for my family, they said to me again, ‘You can’t do this.’ And it’s like, ‘Well how bad must it be until I am allowed to do this?’

“She [Meghan] was going to end her life. “It should not be reached.”

And Harry said of his father: It all comes down to the same people, the same business model, the same industry.







My dad used to say when I was young, he used to say William and I, it was good for me so it would be so for you. This does not make sense.

Just because you have suffered does not mean that your children should suffer. In fact it is the opposite. If you have suffered, do everything you can to ensure that any negative experiences you have had mean that you can make it right for your children.

sun reports that his criticisms have left Charles “at a loss for what to do”.

A source told the newspaper: The father-son relationship is at its lowest point. Charles is simply at a loss as to what to do.

“Harry does not seem to take into account that parenting styles have changed radically in recent years, especially the role a father plays.

Just hurt so much for him (Charles), he was a sensitive man and these personal attacks hurt deeply. “He can not understand why Harry is doing this to him.”

Duke also revealed that he suffered panic attacks and fell into excessive drinking and drugs while struggling with feelings of being unable to save his mother Diana.







In the five-part series The Me You Can Not See, Prince, 36, hinted that racism played a role in his life by saying his mother was “persecuted to death while in a relationship with someone who was not white “.

He added that he was afraid of the “recurring story” with his wife Meghan.

The Princess of Wales died in 1997 along with Egyptian filmmaker Dodi Al-Fayed, with whom she had been linked for several months.

“My mother was chased to death while she was in a relationship with someone who was not white,” he said.

“And now look what happened.

“You want to talk about history repeating itself. They will not stop until she dies.

"Incredible is extremely causal to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing."







Speaking of his battles, Harry said he was still “haunted” by the sound of horses hooves down the mall at his mother’s funeral.

He said he was “out of his body” as he chased the coffin.

“When my mom took me at the age of 12, just before my 13th birthday, I did not like her. [royal] life Sharing the grief of my mother’s death with the world, “he revealed.

Harry said he believes his late mother helped him get to where he is today and that he “has never felt her presence more” than he did during the past year living in California with his family.

He added: “I am living the life she wanted to live for herself. Living the life she wanted us to be able to live.”

The prince opened up his past use of alcohol and drugs, saying the trauma of his mother’s death left him seeking a release.







He said he used both to “mask” his injury to “feel less like I was feeling”.

The father of one, who is expecting his second child – a daughter – later this summer, told Winfrey that he would consume a week worth of alcohol on Friday or Saturday evening “not because I was enjoying it, but “because I was trying to disguise something.”

In the first episode, he tells the American chat show host about the years after his mother’s death.

Harry said: “I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to do things that made me feel less like I was feeling.

“But I slowly became aware that, okay I was not drinking from Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week on a day Friday or Saturday evening.”

The Mirror contacted Clarence House for comment.