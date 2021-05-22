International
Covid-19 LIVE Updates: 10 countries contribute over 78% to new daily cases
- On Friday, the country reported 4,209 victims of Covid-19 in the span of 24 hours. Meanwhile, more than 259,500 others contracted the disease
India confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths remained below record levels in the last 24 hours, however, authorities are still concerned about the recent black fungus epidemic, a life-threatening fungal infection that attacks those with weakened immune systems.
On Saturday, the country reported 4,194 victims of Covid-19, while 257,299 people contracted the disease.
Click here for full coverage of Covid-19
Megacities such as Mumbai and New Delhi have seen signs of improvement in recent days. But there is a growing concern for smaller towns and rural areas where the virus has spread.
In the United States, President Joe Biden said the U.S. could produce up to 1 billion doses of vaccine by the end of this year. Meanwhile, the White House is registering popular dating apps to encourage Americans to assess their vaccination status in exchange for a better love.
Hong Kong is considering a partial opening of its border with mainland China from next month, while Osaka is seeking an extension of its state of emergency, according to media reports.
Follow all updates here:
22 May 2021 IS 01:06 PM
Over 2.9 million active Covid-19 cases in India, 8 states add close to 70%
The active workload of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 2,923,400 and eight states contributed 69.94 percent to the national number.
22 May 2021 IS 01:03 PM
10 states contribute over 78% to new daily cases: Center
Ten states contributed 78.12 percent to India’s new daily Covid-19 cases, according to data from the Union health ministry.
MAY 22, 2021 12:13 PM ISSHT
Production of Sputnik V in India is expected to start in August: Indian envoy to Russia
D Bala Venkatesh Verma, the Indian ambassador to Russia, said that the production of doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India is expected to start from August 2021, reports ANI.
May 22, 2021 11:35 AM ISSHT
Over 16 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines available in the states, UT: Center
The Union Ministry of Health said more than 210 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered to Union states and territories. There are currently over 16 million doses of vaccine available in states that will not yet be administered.
May 22, 2021 10:52 AM ISSHT
More than 500,000 active cases in Karnataka, the highest in India
With 514,259 active cases of Covid-19, Karnataka added the maximum to the national active load number, according to data from the Union health ministry.
MAY 22, 2021 10:38 AM ISSHT
The Korona-Leh roundabout runs until 7am on June 7th
The ongoing arrival routes of the crowns in Leh have been extended until 7 am on June 7 according to an order from the District Magistrate, reports ANI.
22 MAY 2021 10:11 AM ISSHT
India’s Covid-19 figure rises to 257,299
According to the daily health bulletin from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 257,299 people were found to be positive for the viral disease, while 4,194 people lost their lives, bringing the death toll to 295,525. Read more
MAY 22, 2021 07:58 AM ISSHT
China reports 10 new cases of Covid-19
China reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 on May 21, up from 24 cases the day before, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]