What could the Goa court’s innocence mean for Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 rape case for former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka-India News, Firstpost

When it comes to restoring a public figure, the question is how much public memory is willing to forget.
Tarun Tejpal, the founder and former editor-in-chief of Tehelka has been acquitted of all charges in the case of the sexual assault and rape of a minor colleague by the District Court and Sessions in Mapusa, Goa. Image credit: Direct law
In 2006, British influential publication Guardian named Tarun Taypal as one of India’s elites, to be a pioneer of an essential journalism brand that has transformed the Indian media. In 2009, Business Week named him in India 50 Most Powerful People for that year. In 2013, as editor-in-chief of the news research magazine Tehelka, Tejpal was in jail, charged with rape and repeated sexual assault by a young female colleague in a company conclave in Goa.
On Friday, May 21, 2021, a District and Hearing Court in Mapusa, Goa, acquitted him of all charges.
There will be an appeal, perhaps some, with Goa government chief Pramod Sawant already declaring so much. Despite these pandemic times, the many disrespectful Taypals whose BJP and her student wing ABVP took to the streets in 2013 to demand his arrest are unlikely to allow innocence to pass in silence. Although the latter is in the realm of speculation, Friday’s verdict is likely to be a start, rather than an end.
For the moment, however, Tejpal has definitely won himself over. Arrested on 20 November 2013 by Goa Police, which received suo motu recognition of media reports related to the case, he spent nearly seven months in prison before the Supreme Court granted him parole on 1 July 2014 and asked him to present his passport in court. His trial began in September 2017. In August 2019, the Supreme Court denied his appeal for the charges against him to be dropped, but directed the lower court to complete the proceedings within six months, which the latter adjourned by COVID-19 pandemic.
So here we are at the end of the turbulent seven and a half years, with Tejpal currently a free man. Apparently, he is also free to resume his duties at Tehelka, the institution he founded and built, and whose controversial operations gave him as many powerful enemies as admirers. Tejpal himself in the past has described the whole scandal as a BJP plot, which stems mainly from the fact that Tehelka has repeatedly targeted the party with reports such as Truth: Gujarat 2002 over the Gujarat riots, published in 2007, or Operation West End in 2001, a bribery scandal involving the BJP-led NDA government, which led in the resignation of BJP leader Bengaru Laxman and later defense minister George Fernandes.
Read also:Amid crucial decision in Priya Ramani vs. MJ Akbar case, rising profits for sexual harassment survivors
Regardless of the truth of his claim, the question is simple: no matter what the law says, will 58-year-old Tejpal be determined by this case for the rest of his life? Whenever mentioned, will the elephant sexual assault claims be in the room? Given the intense interest of the media and the public in the case when it was first given and given Tehelkahis image as a champion of gender equality, will we recall the fact that Tejpal initially seemed to be accepting his role in this matter before retreating and coming up with another narrative?
The accusation and the subsequent decision of Taypals to resign from his post for six months to settle an unfortunate incident made international news. I apologize unconditionally for the trial scandal that made me try a sexual relationship with you on two occasions on November 7 and November 8, 2013, despite your clear reluctance that you did not want such attention from me … is part of what he wrote in a letter of apology to his accuser, days after the alleged incident. Her resignation letter to him TehelkaFormer managing editor Shoma Chaudhury, confessing her allegations in detail, is freely available in the public domain. This correspondence was part of the nearly 3,000-page indictment that Goa Police filed against Tejpal.
Will all this be forgotten? It is not uncommon for such things not to become. Consider some recent examples. Accused of rape and sexual assault by a well-known writer-producer in 2018, the career of well-known actor Alok Naths seems to have made a pretty long dive, though in 2019, Mumbai Police had said they were closing the case against him for due to lack of sufficient evidence.
Again, the claims of #MeToo against MJ Akbar, another doyen of Indian journalism and former state minister for foreign affairs in the BJP government, have not yet been proven. However, he has disappeared from the public eye, not to mention the corridors of power, as the charges surfaced in 2018. His defamation lawsuit against Priya Ramani, one of his accusers, was dismissed in February this year.
The list of powerful people, the vast majority of them men, accused of sexual assault or worse is a tragically long list. With very few exceptions, they continue to be determined by cases that have made them known, regardless of what they may have achieved before or after. What does it mean that Tejpal will not have a similar fate? The thing about sexual assault is that it is one of the most difficult crimes to prove, and the accuser has to deal with her word in the absence of more concrete evidence. Since the law operates primarily on the basis of evidence, it is perhaps society that plays an active role when it comes to those issued by the courts. When it comes to restoring a public figure, the question is how much public memory is willing to forget. Remember the nationwide protests in 2006 in the case of the murder of Jessica Lal, which led to a retrial of the main accused Manu Sharma, who was acquitted of all charges. Even on that occasion, the public had stubbornly refused to forget.
Over the past two decades, the meaning of being rich or powerful does not necessarily protect him from karma has gradually been captured. Regardless of the legal outcome, the very fact that influential people have been drawn to court and ostensibly socially brought to their knees has been a significant development in itself. Some of them may have done collateral damage in the battle for greater responsibility, but does that not happen with all battles?
So Tejpal may have won this battle, but the war, one suspects, remains to be fought for a lifetime.
Yajnaseni Chakraborty is a veteran journalist, writer and freelance translator, with two works published to her credit. She lives and works in Kolkata.
